Discovery: The Bakery by Zique, Hyndland

“This place is special to us,” says Mhairi Taylor of her new business, The Bakery by Zique, in Glasgow’s west end. But the cute four-table establishment in Hyndland does more than just dish up freshly made treats; it is embedding itself in the local community. “We know nearly every face that comes in, and we love being part of a vibrant row of shops, lots of whom have been trading for decades,” says Taylor.

Bulky equipment (the shop front had to be taken out in order to get the bread oven in) means the kitchen doesn’t have a centimetre to spare, but there’s a buzzy, inviting atmosphere. Amid the hum and warmth, beautiful delicacies are prepared and presented, including the best-selling chocolate bouchon with raspberry, slow-fermented sourdough breads, soups and cruffins (a croissant-muffin lovechild).

The bakery’s stylish interior design reflects the 1960s building it’s in, along with Taylor’s eye for cool details and the creative talent of her husband Dick Lewis of award-winning Monachyle Mhor. “We wanted the design to be understated and let the produce and people shine.”