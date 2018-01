Designer Georgia Bosson is making traditional quilts fit for a contemporary home. Quality craftsmanship is behind her creation: the quilts are made from soft linen, woven in the UK, with organic wool for the central wadding. The geometric print is screenprinted on to the top fabric, and the whole thing is stitched together by a quilting machine called a Waltzing Matilda. From £325. georgiabosson.co.uk