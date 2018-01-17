Complete Color Harmony by Leatrice Eiseman

If you’re a designer, chances are your Pantone colour book is your go-to manual when inspiration is required. Devised by the Pantone Institute’s executive director Leatrice Eiseman, Complete Color Harmony is a technical guide book, with an array of charts and palettes that explain how to express moods, make an impact and create special effects. There’s also an interesting section on the psychology of colour, along with information on the latest colour trends and a simply written updated glossary of terminology that will appeal to non-industry professionals too.



£16.99, Rockport