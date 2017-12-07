Trendwatch: Cobalt blue

A cool shade that’s hot right now

Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, £95, Lexon, stockists include Urban Outfitters; Little Eliah Flying table lamp, £660, Maison Dada; Rectangular mirror with inlaid blue glass, £80, Raj Tent Club

Azulejos Portuguese tile vinyl flooring, £59 per sq.m, Atrafloor

Matlock sofa in Designers Guild Marine Blue velvet, from £1,371, Sofas & Stuff

Eyes Cushion Cover in Blue, £45, Kenzo, stockists include Amara; Tureen from the Harvard Collection, from £211, Vista Alegre

Modeste Coffee Table, from £19,305, Barn in the City; Bel Air mini scoop vase in cobalt, £98, Jonathan Adler; S Chair, £1,000, Tom Dixon, stockists include Houseology and Liberty London

‘Persephone’ landscape print, £175, David Wightman, stockists include quiirk

ASK THE EXPERT

Blue is timeless, surprisingly versatile and now fashionable,” says Alice Apponyi of Apponyi Home. “Cobalt blue and some of the darker hues of blue evoke a sophisticated, uplifting and contemporary feel in an interior, especially when paired with bright white or any tone of grey,” she says. If you don’t feel that you can commit to a full scheme in shades of blue, then look to the accessories. “Ceramic lamps, cushions and fun glass tableware are easy ways to introduce the colour into your home without breaking the bank,” says Apponyi.

