Trendwatch: Cobalt blue

ASK THE EXPERT

“Blue is timeless, surprisingly versatile and now fashionable,” says Alice Apponyi of Apponyi Home. “Cobalt blue and some of the darker hues of blue evoke a sophisticated, uplifting and contemporary feel in an interior, especially when paired with bright white or any tone of grey,” she says. If you don’t feel that you can commit to a full scheme in shades of blue, then look to the accessories. “Ceramic lamps, cushions and fun glass tableware are easy ways to introduce the colour into your home without breaking the bank,” says Apponyi.