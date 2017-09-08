Living Rooms

Chill-out zone, den, lounge – whatever you choose to call it, the living room is a space for all the family and the pressure’s on to get it right. “Try to avoid everything being too matchy,” says interior designer Sara Thompson of Thompson Clarke. “Pattern and texture in fabrics and furnishings play an integral role and where balance can be found,” she says. Pay attention to the details. “The fun comes in layering neutrals with accessories, from smart geometric rugs, humorous cushions and beautiful individual chairs to foot-stools.” However, perhaps most importantly, for a family room, the space has to be personal. “Avoid going for fad designs but rather select antiques or classics with character.” Find everything you need on pages 75-127 of issue 115.

