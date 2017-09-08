Fabulous faux

We all know the famous saying “fake it till you make it,” but what if going faux was making it? Previously shunned for their appearance, fake flowers are now altering expectations and emerging as a luxurious accessory for well-designed homes. “Faux flowers have really come on in recent years,” says Angela Le Baigue of Chantillie House. “The quality is amazing and they are produced so well these days that they really do look lifelike, often people can’t tell unless they touch them and even then still they ask if they are real.” As Neptune’s Head of Design and Product Development Rebecca Malyon points out, opting for fake blooms is less of an effort, “Faux flowers, quite simply, make life easier,” she says. “They need no real care or attention, they don’t ask for water or plant food, and remain in full bloom day after day. They’re also perfect for allergy sufferers.”

That’s not to say there is not going to be work involved, especially if you want your display to look like the real deal. What the flowers are placed in should be an initial consideration. “Choosing the right vase/container is just as important as the flowers,” says Berta Strobl of Lifelike Flowers. Rebecca echoes this, “The size and scale of your display will very much be led by the vase that you choose,” she says. Once you have chosen the vessel, you can look to fill it. “As a general rule the flowers should not be higher than 2.5 times the vase/container you are placing them in,” says Berta. “The width and volume depending on the style you try to create – classic country-style arrangements require less whereas modern compact arrangements may require more flowers.”