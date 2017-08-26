Case study: Plunge pool

The roof is clad in black Welsh slate that complements the warmth of the slatted oak façade. Farrow & Ball’s Pigeon 25 adds some subtle colour to the structure

The roof is clad in black Welsh slate that complements the warmth of the slatted oak façade. Farrow & Ball’s Pigeon 25 adds some subtle colour to the structure

Brief To create a garden house that would operate as a multi-functioning space, separate from the main house. The clients wanted the designer to incorporate a garage large enough to accommodate three cars, a gym, shower, WC and changing room, as well as kitchenette, internal dining area, bike store and tool store for garden machinery.

Biggest challenge Making sure that the structure was big enough to accommodate all of the clients’ requirements and achieving height that allowed for a substantial structure but that wouldn’t interfere with the neighbours’ space.

Designer Stephanie Dunning, stephaniedunninginteriordesign.com

When interior designer Stephanie Dunning was brought in to help her clients build a garden house, her job was made significantly easier on two fronts. Firstly, she had already completed the interior overhaul of the main house and so had a pre-existing relationship with the family and knew the style that they favoured. Secondly, bringing in bespoke joinery firm The English Joinery Company, owned and run by her husband Peter Everard, she was guaranteed the kind of top quality, unique craftsmanship required for this outdoor build.

Stephanie’s task was a big one, nonetheless. Her clients had requested a garden house that would work hard for them, bringing this family a multi-functioning space that both connects with their main home but also provides respite away from the central residence.

“This was a complete new build,” explains Stephanie, “that we designed, built and completed the interior for, including a garage for three cars, a gym, kitchenette, internal dining area for friends, loo, shower and changing room, as well as a bike store and tool store for garden machinery.”

PLANNING

Summer is the best time to start planning, that way you can work out the best places to sit, where your garden catches the sun and what you want to use your garden structure for, based on its orientation.

PRACTICALITIES

Having separate power and plumbing means that it will operate independently of the main house. Stephanie prefers to use a wood burner for heating to give her garden buildings the “smell of the fire and the crackle of the burning wood”.

BUDGET

“The main part of the budget should be allocated to the build and getting the size and quality right,” assures Stephanie. “All of the other internal finishes can come later but you can’t change the size or design of your structure once it’s built.”

 

DETAILS

Photography Nick Smith
Words Catherine Coyle

Related Posts