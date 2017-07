The Edinburgh Drawing School hosts an important touring exhibition this summer. For the first time, European Artists eV comes to Scotland with a selection of works from their Project Art20 initiative. The Project, a cycle of over 500 small scale, 20 x 20cm works by more than 270 artists from 42 nations, see proceeds from the works sold going to a children’s aid project in Kenya. Project Art20 . Until Jul 29. www.edinburghdrawingschool.co.uk