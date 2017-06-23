Summer issue out now!

REGULARS

THIS LIFE painter and printmaker Jo Oakley and her beach-hut hideaway
MONITOR Colour to set the tone
INTERIORS NEWS The latest pieces
DESIGN NOTES Cushion design and Savile Row tailoring
SHOW TIME Salone and Clerkenwell
DESIGN SPECIAL The bright outdoors
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Saddell Castle
TRENDWATCH Grid, pastels, palms
HEIRLOOM Villa by Fabio Novembre
SAMPLER Orange and pink fabric, blue paint, kids’ wallpaper
HOW BIZARRE Bear Chair
ESSENTIALS Items for ice cream
MEET THE MAKER Ewan Ogilvie
BATHROOM NEWS Fresh new pieces
BOOKS Read about dream destinations
I LOVE THIS by Johnny Rodger
AVARICE Sharks by Michael Muller

Opening shot, Homes and Interiors Scotland issue 114

Imagine, just for a moment, being here right now – lying back on a sunbed, say, after a long dip in the pool, the heat off. This is the Relais Villa Aieni in Puglia, right down in the heel of Italy. It’s made up of a collection of trulli, the region’s iconic cylindrical houses, with their instantly recognisable conical roofs. These ones, refurbished and modernised, are yours to rent. Happy holidays. Nardi

KITCHENS

NEWS The goods to have now
CASE STUDY A lesson in plush
CASE STUDY Break on through
LOOK BOOK The must-have designs
ASK THE EXPERTS The Q&A
CASE STUDY Time for ply
CASE STUDY Understated beauty
SOFT TOUCHES Textiles that can take the heat
TAPS The round up
WALLS Take them to new heights

Behind closed doors, page 48

ARCHITECTURE

CLEAN FINISH Good ideas followed by a sharp renovation and the result is a winning home
IN THE FRAME A unique project in Troon incorporates a pool room, kitchen and lounge
NEW DIMENSION How a small extension makes a big difference to life and a living space

ART & DESIGN

MY HERO Meet comic artist Vin Deighan
NEWS Works, shows, concepts
FIRST PERSON Taxidermist Fiona Dean
DESIGN ARCHIVES She created many pieces of furniture we consider classics, Charlotte Perriand

Trendwatch pastels

Trendwatch pastels, page 60

INTERIORS

SHARED SPACE How glitzy touches, lush finishes and classic pieces work in a house in Moffat
WAKE-UP CALL A tired apartment is remodelled into a bright, sharp home
ALL TOGETHER NOW Colours and textures clash to create harmony in a period property
IN DEEP For one interior designer the only place to escape stress is the pool room

GARDENS

NEWS Get outside now
THE CHAIRS Contemporary seating
POOLSIDE A design that takes the plunge

Sharp lines, clean finishes and smart thinking make this Edinburgh renovation project stand out from the crowd, page 134

ESCAPE

ALL MADE UP The Balmoral, Edinburgh

PROPERTY

NEWS What and where to buy
HOUSE HUNTER Penthouses

Related Posts