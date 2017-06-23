Summer issue out now!

REGULARS
THIS LIFE painter and printmaker Jo Oakley and her beach-hut hideaway
MONITOR Colour to set the tone
INTERIORS NEWS The latest pieces
DESIGN NOTES Cushion design and Savile Row tailoring
SHOW TIME Salone and Clerkenwell
DESIGN SPECIAL The bright outdoors
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Saddell Castle
TRENDWATCH Grid, pastels, palms
HEIRLOOM Villa by Fabio Novembre
SAMPLER Orange and pink fabric, blue paint, kids’ wallpaper
HOW BIZARRE Bear Chair
ESSENTIALS Items for ice cream
MEET THE MAKER Ewan Ogilvie
BATHROOM NEWS Fresh new pieces
BOOKS Read about dream destinations
I LOVE THIS by Johnny Rodger
AVARICE Sharks by Michael Muller
KITCHENS
NEWS The goods to have now
CASE STUDY A lesson in plush
CASE STUDY Break on through
LOOK BOOK The must-have designs
ASK THE EXPERTS The Q&A
CASE STUDY Time for ply
CASE STUDY Understated beauty
SOFT TOUCHES Textiles that can take the heat
TAPS The round up
WALLS Take them to new heights
ARCHITECTURE
CLEAN FINISH Good ideas followed by a sharp renovation and the result is a winning home
IN THE FRAME A unique project in Troon incorporates a pool room, kitchen and lounge
NEW DIMENSION How a small extension makes a big difference to life and a living space
ART & DESIGN
MY HERO Meet comic artist Vin Deighan
NEWS Works, shows, concepts
FIRST PERSON Taxidermist Fiona Dean
DESIGN ARCHIVES She created many pieces of furniture we consider classics, Charlotte Perriand
INTERIORS
SHARED SPACE How glitzy touches, lush finishes and classic pieces work in a house in Moffat
WAKE-UP CALL A tired apartment is remodelled into a bright, sharp home
ALL TOGETHER NOW Colours and textures clash to create harmony in a period property
IN DEEP For one interior designer the only place to escape stress is the pool room
GARDENS
NEWS Get outside now
THE CHAIRS Contemporary seating
POOLSIDE A design that takes the plunge
ESCAPE
ALL MADE UP The Balmoral, Edinburgh
PROPERTY
NEWS What and where to buy
HOUSE HUNTER Penthouses