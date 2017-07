Thirty-five years on, the Pittenweem Arts Festival shows the appetite for artists and art lovers to head to the East Neuk of Fife is stronger than ever. There are more than 100 artists involved this year, three of whom have been invited to headline the event. Check out works by Graham Rich, Anna S King and Paul Furneaux, as well as a programme of workshops and talks, too. Pittenweem Arts Festival Aug 5-13. www.pittenweemartsfestival.co.uk