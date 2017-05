Mark Hearld’s latest fabric for St Jude’s is Cirque d’Hiver, a five-colour design screenprinted in the UK that was inspired by Hearld’s visit to the famous Paris attraction. It also comes as a wide-width wallpaper, printed to order. Kids will love it, but it’s good enough for the rest of the home too. Fabric, £84 per m; wallpaper, £POA.

www.stjudesfabrics.co.uk