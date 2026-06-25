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Cromlix opens its Woodland Retreat, a new forest wellness experience

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1 min read
the rear of cromlix hotel, a manor house owned by andy murray
IMAGE | Cromlix

Cromlix hotel has re-opened after a mini revamp, with two new restaurants and a Woodland Retreat wellness experience to boot

Totally refurbished by Kim and interior designer Suzanne Garuda, Cromlix is a vibrant reimagining of the traditional Scottish country house, moving away from standard neutral tones and tartan to embrace what has been described as a “skilful, modern-day interpretation of a country pile”. The hotel has reopened following its latest transformation, with three new uniquely styled bedrooms, two new restaurants and a wellness retreat.

In the new Woodland Retreat at Cromlix hotel, guests are invited to rejuvenate with a signature treatment, then unwind in the sauna, and awaken their senses with a cold plunge by the lochan. Unroll a yoga mat beneath open skies or in the quiet of a bedroom, or wander the grounds with specially designed mindfulness cards. The goal is to let peace find you.

The new restaurants focus on hyper-local sourcing and using seasonal ingredients, much of it picked from the hotel’s own kitchen garden or foraged from the woodland around the estate.

Cromlix Glasshouse Restaurant
IMAGE | Cromlix Glasshouse restaurant

Cromlix Hotel

Kinbuck

Stirling

FK15 9JT

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