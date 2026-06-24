Art in the wild: Resipole Studios

Everything you need to know about Resipole Studios, a milking barn turned gallery in the West Highlands of Scotland

This post was written in collaboration with Resipole Studios

On the tranquil shores of Loch Sunart, amidst the breathtaking beauty of the West Highlands, stands Resipole Studios. This award-winning gallery houses four distinct exhibition spaces that showcase a dynamic annual program of contemporary art. The goal is to celebrate the profound inspiration the west coast provides to both emerging and established artists.

Visitors are often surprised to find such a high-quality exhibition space in one of the UK’s most deeply rural locations, but the gallery’s success is rooted in an unwavering commitment to excellence.

In 2004, artist and gallery director Andrew Sinclair transformed a derelict 19th-century milking barn on his family’s farm into this professional creative hub. Nestled in the foothills of Beinn Resipol and surrounded by ancient Atlantic oakwoods, the land has been home to four generations of Andrew’s family, fuelling his deep connection to the region’s heritage. Recognising the need for a premier gallery with professional studio facilities in the Highlands, Andrew created a space where resident and visiting artists could access high-quality resources in a truly inspirational setting.

Today, representing a roster of over eighty different artists, Resipole Studios has earned its reputation as not only one of the leading contemporary art spaces in Scotland, but also one of the largest. Whether through painting, sculpture, ceramics or woodturning, each piece reflects the region’s dramatic landscapes and ever-changing light.

This commitment to showcasing significant artists in a deep rural setting was highlighted in 2016 when the gallery hosted a prestigious centenary exhibition for the late American abstract-expressionist Jon Schueler.

Upon marking its twentieth anniversary in 2024, the gallery revisited Schueler’s work alongside other significant pieces from private and public collections, while also welcoming back globally acclaimed artists who began their careers at Resipole, such as Caroline Walker and Ewan McClure.

Every detail at Resipole is meticulously considered to mirror the serene beauty of the surrounding landscape, from the bespoke hanging systems and lighting right down to the carefully curated wall colours. It is this dedication to presentation that has established the gallery as a bucket-list destination. Some clientele plan their entire holiday itinerary around a visit, with guests known to arrive by car, boat and even seaplane.

Driven by a small, passionate team, Resipole Studios continues to evolve, adapting to the contemporary art world while remaining true to its core vision: to celebrate and champion the unique spirit of the West Highlands.

Resipole Studios Fine Art Gallery

Loch Sunart

Acharacle

Argyll

PH36 4HX

t: 01967 431 506

e: info@resipolestudios.co.uk

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