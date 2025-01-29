How to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel suite

Emulate the bedroom design of luxury hotels like Cromlix, House of Gods, Gleneagles Townhouse and Lundies with these five easy interior design hacks

It’s not too late to refresh your bedroom design for 2025, doing what the designers for some of Scotland’s most impressive hotels do best: playing with colour, pattern and lighting to create luxury hotel bedrooms that not only look opulent but create sanctuary too.

Take the bedroom design in Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond, for example. Interior designer Greyline Design Ltd, have offset a dark colour palette with bold florally wildlife prints from Glasgow’s Timorous Beasties, and used targeted placement of pattern on headboards and rugs. The result is impactful and whimsical.

The bedrooms in Rusacks at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews channel Victorian in style, with dark leather and navy furnishings that add depth to the caramel walls and emerald linens.

At first look, the bedroom design in The Fife Arms in Braemar by Russell Sage Studio focuses too heavily on tartan, taxidermy and William Morris-esque linens, but the colour palette of deep walnut brown and ruby red – paired with plenty of natural light – brings quirkiness instead of attacking the senses.

We spoke to Head of Bedrooms at Wren Joanne Dodsworth about how you can elevate your bedroom design at home. Here, she shares essential expert tips to help you design a bedroom that feels indulgent yet functional – just like any luxury hotel suite.

“Luxury hotels often use sheets with a high thread count, typically 300 or more, to provide a smooth and soft texture,” says Joanne. “Choose natural materials like Egyptian cotton or sateen for their breathable, crisp feel that enhances sleep quality. A fluffy duvet or comforter is essential for a cosy, hotel-inspired bed. Choose a down or down-alternative fill for the perfect balance of warmth and lightness.”

Add a layer of indulgence to your bed with a mattress topper. Memory foam or down-filled toppers create a soft yet supportive surface that elevates the comfort of your mattress, making it feel brand new.

Harnessing the power of lighting will also help settle these bold combinations to promote that more tranquil feeling. Hotels use a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a dynamic and versatile environment. Let natural light flood in through your windows (ideally filtered through sheer curtains) during the day and place ambient golden lighting in darker areas of the room in the evenings (lampshades with gold inner linings enhance this luxurious tint). This should help create a bedroom design story that is as elegant as it is bold.

Joanne suggests adding two key elements to refresh your bedroom: overhead lighting and bedside lamps. “Use dimmable ceiling fixtures to set the room’s general brightness. This allows you to transition between brighter light for tasks and softer light for relaxation.

“Choose lamps with warm tones and adjustable brightness. These provide a soft glow perfect for night-time reading or unwinding.”

If you have the space, another beautiful way to enhance bedroom design, and make it more hotel-like, is to create a seating area.

Designing a multifunctional space where you can relax, read, or enjoy a quiet moment enhances the room’s comfort and usability. “Choose the right furniture for your room, consider multifunctional pieces like storage ottomans or poufs, which can double as seating or footrests or a single, plush armchair for a cosy reading nook.

Place the seating area in a spot that maximises comfort and utility. If possible, position it near a window to enjoy natural light and views during the day,” suggests Joanne.

Luxury design, whether maximal or minimal, does not bide by unconsidered storage – i.e. if you don’t hide wardrobes and shelving behind screens or panels, ensure they boast intricate design themselves – every element is an ornament when it come to luxury bedroom design. “Clutter is expertly concealed to create a sense of calm, perfect for a new year refresh,” Joanne explains. “Consider fitted wardrobes with sliding doors and internal compartments to maximise storage while keeping the exterior sleek.

“You can also add slim racks, shoe and accessory storage features or hooks on the inside of closet doors to keep items like scarves, ties, or belts out of sight,” she advises.

Alternatively, you can choose over-bed cabinets, a bed frame with built-in drawers or a lift-up mattress platform. These spaces are ideal for storing off-season clothing, bedding, or other bulky items.

Finally, it is essential to consider artwork and mirrors, which together ooze character and increase space in any bedroom. “Hotels often feature carefully curated artwork or large mirrors to create visual interest. Incorporate unique, statement pieces or custom artwork in your space. Oversized mirrors can reflect light and make the room feel bigger, while bold art can serve as a focal point,” concludes Joanne.

Visit the Wren website