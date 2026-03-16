Entries for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2027 are now open

Fancy your chances at winning Scotland’s Home of the Year 2027? Here’s everything you need to know about entering

It’s that time of year again! The Scotland’s Home of the Year team are looking for unique, quirky and distinctive homes across the country to enter the nation’s favourite interiors show – no matter the size or budget. From grand conversions to tiny eco-homes, traditional Scottish croft houses to city dwellings, you can be part of this year’s search for outstanding homes embodying design, style and amazing architecture.

Filming is planned for late April and entries close on Friday 3rd April 2026.

Think your home has what it takes to win?

The application process couldn’t be easier, and takes only a few minutes. Have photos of your home at the ready and make sure you give detailed descriptions of your spaces.

Apply here.

For more information or any questions, just email the SHOTY team on scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk

Need some inspiration? Take a look at some of the other homes featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year below.