16 things to do in Scotland in March 2026

Everything to see and do in Scotland in March 2026

Whether you’re looking for ways to explore Scotland’s countryside this March or, contrastingly, want to indulge in fine dining at some of the country’s most luxurious hotels, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll through our list of 16 things to do in Scotland this month, where you’ll find everything from rural Pilates retreats and cooking masterclasses to Mother’s Day ceramics workshops and even Royal High Tea aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. There’s something for everyone in this springtime list.

Four-day pilates and yoga retreat at ‘A Highland Life’ near Loch Rannoch

When: Friday 20th to Monday 23rd March

Where: Llasintullich House, West Tempar Rannoch Perthshire PH16 5QE

How much? £895 (£184 deposit when booking)

You and nine others will be nestled amongst the breath-taking Highlands for four days of stunning walks, nourishing cuisine and body movement. Each day, you will flow through Pilates and yoga sessions designed to align and balance your body. You needn’t worry about overstretching or twinging muscles you haven’t used in a while, because every session is guided by expert physiotherapists who will not only help you realign your muscles and mindset, but give you practical advice on relieving stiffness and aches long-term.

Visit the A highland Life website | Follow A Highland Life on Instagram

Meadow creation workshop with Seilich in Midlothian

When: Saturday 14th March

Where: Seilich, Unit 1, Rosemains Steading, Pathhead, Midlothian EH37 5UQ

How much? £10 per person (£35 extra for a Meadow Ritual Set, which contains wildflower seeds along with a jar of Seilich’s Meadow Herbal Tea and a Meadow Hand Lotion)

Are you keen to convert a patch of lawn to a meadow? Maybe you’ve scattered seed before only to have zero wildflowers appear. Or you may just have an interest in wildflowers and ‘natural’ gardening. Whatever your interest, join Dr Sally Gouldstone and her team at the Seilich Meadow for a morning of education in creating your own meadow. The session includes practical advice on prepping soil, identifying growth barriers and working with the land to learn what is best to plant and when.

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Spring Equinox Day Retreat at West Coast Wellness near Otter Ferry

When: Saturday 21st March

Where: Evanachan Farm, Otter Ferry PA21 2DH

How much? £165 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Coast Wellness (@west.coast.wellness)

This spring equinox retreat encourages you to step into spring with fresh energy. You will start with a gentle yoga practice to awaken body and mind, before pausing for a light seasonal snack. Then, enjoy a sweat in the lochside sauna followed by cold-water immersion in Loch Fyne. A nourishing lunch follows to celebrate the fresh flavours of the season. In the afternoon, you will take a meditative walk by the river, attuning to nature’s renewal, before closing with restorative yoga and tea to ground you.

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Lannan Pantry x Elliott’s book signing with pastries and cakes

When: Saturday 21st March

Where: 29-35 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh EH3 5BA

How much? Free entry

Lannan Pantry will host a book signing with food writer and Elliott’s founder Jess Elliott Dennison, celebrating her book, Midweek Recipes. Guests will be able to purchase signed copies while a selection of Elliott’s kitchenware products will also be on display and available to browse in Lannan Pantry. Bakes from the book will be available from 9am at Lannan Bakery and served until sell-out:

Cherry and almond pudding

Flourless chocolate cake with armagnac prunes

Treacle tea loaf

Brown butter and rosemary apple cake Visit the Lannan website | Follow Lannan Pantry Instagram Visit the Elliott’s website | Follow Elliott’s on Instagram

‘Royal Tea on Britannia’ aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays until Tuesday 31st March

Where: Ocean Terminal, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6JJ

How much? £75 per person

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh has created a new Royal Tea and enhanced guided group tour experience to mark 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II in 2026. ‘Royal Tea on Britannia’ will be the crowning glory of the newly blended guided tours, which will reveal unique stories and fond anecdotes about the life of Queen Elizabeth II on board the ship. Visitors will board Britannia via the Royal Brow, an entrance previously reserved for the Royal Family and go behind the ropes of the last British Royal Yacht in the world.

Visit the Royal Yacht Britania website | Follow the Royal Yacht Britania on Instagram

March Market Weekend at Bowhouse in Fife

When: Saturday 14th March and Sunday 15th March, 10am – 4pm

Where: Bowhouse, St Monans, Anstruther, Fife, KY10 2DB

How much? Free entry

Bowhouse’s March market weekend will bring together some of the finest food and drink traders in Scotland. Live music will be playing as you browse and there will be food stalls for when you get peckish. The market is run in conjunction with Tea Green Events who will also bring along craft traders. Street food suppliers include: @butcheryatbowhouse, @wildatheartstreetfood, @the.happy.dumplings.co, @houseoftapas.

Visit the Bowhouse website | Follow Bowhouse on Instagram

Hand-coiled decorative vase workshop with Eleanor Meredith in Anstruther

When: Saturday 28th March

Where: Bowhouse, St Monans, Anstruther, Fife, KY10 2DB

How much? £60 per person

This relaxed, meditative workshop offers time to slow down and work with clay. You’ll be guided through traditional hand-coiling techniques, gradually building a decorative vase or pot by layering and shaping the clay by hand. No prior experience is needed, and the session is suitable for beginners!

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The Sea & Spirit menu at The Pierhouse in Port Apin

When: Friday 27th March 2026, from 6.30pm

Where: The Pierhouse Hotel, Port Appin, Argyll, PA38 4dE

How much? £150 per person

The ‘Sea & Spirit’ evening event celebrates the beginning of an exciting new partnership between Oban Distillery and the award-winning Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin. Head chef Michael Leathley has crafted an exquisite six-course tasting menu that celebrates Argyll’s outstanding local produce. You can expect to sample the finest Scottish seafood paired with drams and a whisky cocktail from the nearby Oban Distillery, each thoughtfully selected to echo the flavours of the sea, showcasing the very best of Oban.

Spaces are limited and tickets are available from the Oban Distillery website here. View the menu here.

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Hoose Party at The Hoxton Edinburgh

When: Saturday 14th March

Where: 5-21 Grosvenor St, Edinburgh EH12 5EF

How much? £20 per person

The Hoxton Edinburgh will mark ‘Super Saturday’ with its first Hoose Party of 2026. Attend for an epic celebration of decadent food, live DJs and dancing all night long. The party will kick off at 7:30pm in The Apartment, the hotel’s unique events space with four individually-designed rooms centred around a communal pantry kitchen, with indulgent fare created exclusively for the party by renowned Edinburgh chef Rob Casson, better known as King of Feasts.

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HippFest 2026 at the Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness

When: Wednesday 18th March to Sunday 22nd March

Where: 10 Hope street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA

How much? Ticketed per showing

HippFest is Scotland’s first and only silent film festival with live music, centred in and inspired by Scotland’s first and oldest cinema. Follow the links below to pick from some exceptional screenings, commissions, workshops and community events. Renowned for its warm welcome and inclusive atmosphere, HippFest attracts a broad audience of cinema-goers, music lovers, and industry professionals, cultivating an international community with an adventurous appetite for extraordinary cinema.

Browse the brochure and book your tickets here. You can also see the schedule here.

Visit the The Hippodrome website | Follow The Hippodrome on Facebook

Mother’s Day clay hanging workshop at Fife Arms in Braemar

When: Sunday 15th March

Where: Mar Rd Braemar Aberdeenshire AB35 5YN

How much? Free

Join our Mother’s Day workshop and experiment with embossing in air-dry clay using natures materials and hand cut stamps, led by Fife Arms gardener Roos Dijkhuizen. Test the strength of the spring light with a fabric sun print, bringing your creations together to create a small wall hanging. The workshop is free and all are welcome.

Contact Fife Arms’ reception at reception@thefifearms.com to book your place.

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Full day cooking masterclass at Ballintaggart Farm near Pitlochry

When: Saturday 21st March

Where: Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully, Pitlochry PH9 0PX

How much? £190 per person

Discover how to make the most of meat – how to select the right meat, different cuts, basic butchery and knife skills – in this intimate masterclass, part of Ballintaggart Farm’s Cook School series. You will also learn basic cooking skills, including browning, roasting, slow cooking and pan frying to truly enhance this beautiful produce. This hands-on, immersive culinary experience supplied all ingredients, class notes, recipes and a kitchen goody bag.

Visit the Ballintaggart Farm website | Follow Ballintaggart Farm on Instagram

Five March and Rafa’s Mar garita Month closing party in Glasgow

When: Sunday 22nd March

Where: Five March, 140 Elderslie St, Glasgow G3 7QF

How much? Dishes from £10

Glasgow West End favourites, Five March and Rafa’s, are joining forces with Patron for the ultimate Margarita Month closing party – a full day of tacos, cocktails and good vibes, rounded off with a DJ set from BEMZ and friends to take the celebrations into the night. Designed by Five March’s bar manager, David Anderson, there will be a limited-edition margarita menu with cocktails priced from £10. The taco menu will include three dishes created by the Five March team and three dishes created by the Rafa’s’ team, priced at three tacos for £12.

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Visit the Rafa’s website | Follow Rafa’s on Instagram

Maggie’s: Architecture That Cares at V&A Dundee

When: Sunday 8th March – 1st November

Where: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

How much? Free

V&A Dundee is celebrating the architecture, design and gardens of Maggie’s cancer care centres. Founder Maggie Keswick Jencks, Scottish gardener, artist and writer, conceived of the care centres after her own diagnosis, and the exhibition, Maggie’s: Architecture That Cares, marks the organisation’s 30th anniversary. “Do not lose the joy of living in the fear of dying,” she said – a sentiment that’s embedded in every Maggie’s Centre. Expect films of interviews with centre visitors, sketches and models by the architects behind the buildings (including Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry), and reflective spaces for visitors to experience for themselves.

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La Vie En Rose by Alison McWhirter at Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh

When: until Sunday 15th March

Where: 94 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4BY

How much? Free

Alison McWhirter’s first solo exhibition is open now at Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh. La Vie en Rose is a series of paintings and still-lifes of roses grown in the artist’s own garden. The abstract series centralises music and poetry: it’s partially a response to the Rose Adagio from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, while also referencing Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Visit the Morningside Gallery website | Follow Morningside Gallery on Instagram

Love Letter to Arran by Senja Brendon at Saltwater Gallery on the Isle of Arran

When: Throughout March and April

Where: Cladach, Brodick, Isle of Arran KA27 8DE

How much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saltwater Gallery, Arran (@saltwatergalleryarran)

Senja Brendon’s Love Letter to Arran is at Saltwater Gallery, Brodick, featuring landscapes from the artist’s home island. It’s on during March and April. Senja says, “I am in love with the sea. It revitalizes and refreshes me. It calms me in times of stress. I feel exhilarated and connected to it when I surf its waves and I never tire of its myriad colours and changing moods. Vast, open skies, distant horizons, crashing waves and wild coastlines inspire me.”

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