In the frame: Franky Rousell, founder of interiors practice Jolie

Franky Rousell, founder and CEO of multisensory interiors practice Jolie, explains why her focus on “immersive aesthetics” has won acclaim from clients around the world

How has your style evolved over the years?

It has always had a sense of warmth and layering, coupled with touches of clean minimalism and influenced by storytelling and emotions. This applies to my interiors as much as my wardrobe. I adore blending old with new, and while mid-century will always have its place in my home and design studios, I am being pulled towards more neoclassical references.

I am loving the Georgian and high-Renaissance influence that is emerging, where frills, tassels and ornate detailing come through in a soft, sophisticated way. I can’t wait to see this style pop up increasingly in our homes, where Murano glassware and ornate Italian chandeliers may replace the Sputnikstyle mid-century lighting we’ve seen so much of over the past decade.

What are your biggest influences?

I get inspiration from so many different places. From a professional standpoint, I adore Es Devlin for her incredibly moving installations and set designs. I am also heavily influenced by music and fragrance and get so much creative inspiration from those worlds.

Who is your design hero?

I’ve loved Henri Matisse since I was a little girl. I learned about his work and life struggles while I was at school, and have been obsessed with the ‘blue nude’ since the age of seven! Gaudi’s otherworldly buildings have always reminded me that anything is possible. His work is rare in a sea of copy-and-paste architecture.

What is your favourite building?

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. It feels like a real-life embodiment of surrealism, and is truly special to visit and witness.

Describe your dream home

It would be a barn conversion in the countryside just outside London, with a hug open-plan kitchen – perfect for baking with my little boy and hosting audacious Christmas parties. I’m a social butterfly, and hosting and creating good memories for friends is one of my favourite things to do. I think that’s why I love barn architecture: it’s spacious but with an element of nostalgia and history. I’d like a bedroom looking over beautiful green space, so I can wake up to that view every morning. I have my heart set on a music room too, so I can play the drums without disturbing anyone. I’d love to be able to make as much noise as I want!

What is your actual home like?

It has soft tones, leaning into timeless pastel hues on the walls with punchy upholstery and bright pops in the furnishings. Lighting is a huge part of the atmosphere of all the spaces I design; it needs to be layered, warm and soft, to create a restful and cosy environment. I love textured linens and hand-painted ceramics for a touch of earthiness.

An object you’d never part with

A pair of cane-and-chrome Cesca chairs that I inherited from my grandfather. I recently discovered they are Italian-made replicas from the 1980s, not 1928 originals by Marcel Breuer, but they mean so much to me, and are in such great condition.

If money’s no object

I’d have a home full of reclaimed trinkets from all over the world, telling stories of travels and special moments.

Which iconic interiors product do you wish you’d designed?

The Knoll Wassily chair – so cool and elegant, with a future-meets-vintage vibe.

The one luxury item you really want to have is…

The Ombra room divider by Armani Casa. We’ve used something like it really effectively as a headboard in a luxury hotel room design recently and I’ve been unable to get it out of my mind since. I think it would also be such a chic way to create a beautiful talking point in a space and subtly divide up an open-plan room.

Luxury is…

True luxury holds memory and meaning – it tells a story that unfolds each time you encounter it. It’s something that adds depth to your life, that feels like an investment not only financially but emotionally. It should give back to you, over and over again. It doesn’t always need to come with a hefty price tag; luxury can be found in a moment of indulgence that feels rich in texture or taste – an experience that restores you. Sometimes it’s a cherished object you bring out on special occasions; other times, it’s a beautifully made item you use every day that’s designed to endure.

The truest form of luxury, I think, is something that either gets better with time or continues to bring the same quiet joy and satisfaction as the day you first discovered it.

