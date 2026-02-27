H&IS curates: 5 of Scotland’s best at-home sauna and spa specialists

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Prioritise your wellbeing in 2026 by installing an at-home sauna or spa facility — these are the experts to help you get it right

Akey part of looking after yourself is taking meditative moments out of your day, whether that’s sweating in a sauna, soaking in a bath, relaxing with a face mask on or reading in a cosy garden room. Habit can draw a lot of us to spa hotels and fancy retreats for this feeling of escapism. But what if you could experience the health benefits of holistic wellness and thermal therapy at home? Imagine having a sauna just 10 steps from your door. Bliss.

Avoid the trek to rural wellbeing hotspots and bring spa-standard wellness home with our carefully curated list of the best at-home sauna and spa experts in Scotland right now.

Scottish Saunas

What: Scottish Saunas brings the benefits of authentic outdoor saunas to your garden, offering both traditional wood-burning and electric sauna options, installations across Scotland.

Where: Unit 12, G3 Business Park, Newark Rd North, Glenrothes KY7 4AJ

Scottish Saunas is a family-run business dedicated to bringing the benefits of sauna to homes across Scotland. Based at their Glenrothes showroom, they offer a premium range of traditional and modern designs, including barrel and cube options built to withstand the Scottish climate. In partnership with the British Heart Foundation Scotland, they champion sauna use as a powerful wellness ritual supporting heart health, relaxation and recovery. From heaters and cold plunges to expert installation and aftercare, Scottish Saunas provide a complete, trusted service from start to finish.

t: 07414 598 966

e: info@scottishsaunas.co.uk

Visit the Scottish Saunas website | Follow Scottish Saunas on Instagram | Follow Scottish Saunas on Facebook | Follow Scottish Saunas on TikTok

JML Garden Rooms & Saunas

What: An award-winning family business specialising in bespoke and pre-designed modern garden rooms and elegantly crafted wellness spaces.

Where: The Arns, Auchterarder, Perthshire PH3 1EJ

JML Garden Rooms is an award-winning, long established family-run business based in Perthshire. Their modern, traditional and bespoke luxury garden rooms are well insulated and built to last using energy efficient structural insulated panels (SIPs). They are built using the finest materials, quick to erect with minimal running costs and perfect for year-round use.

In addition to luxury garden rooms and bothies, JML also design bespoke saunas and beautifully crafted wellness areas, creating elegant, functional spaces that enhance wellbeing while adding lasting value to your home.

The team would love to welcome you to their showrooms near Auchterarder. Just call the number below to arrange your private visit.

t: 01764 663271

e: info@jmlgardenrooms.co.uk

Visit the JML Garden Rooms website | Follow JML Garden Rooms on Instagram | Follow JML Garden Rooms on Facebook | Follow JML Garden Rooms on X | Connect with JML Garden Rooms on LinkedIn

Skotlanti Saunas

What: A family-run business in Scotland, producing bespoke saunas with premium materials, committed to client satisfaction.

Where: Unit 4, 23 Weardale Lane, Glasgow G33 4JJ

Skotlanti has spent five years handcrafting bespoke saunas for clients across the UK. The saunas are built with the finest in-industry materials in the workshop in Glasgow, Scotland, and are fully customisable. The team love working closely with their clients, ensuring a tailor-made experience throughout the design, build and installation process. Skotlanti’s range of saunas include outdoor, indoor and mobile trailers, both private and commercial, with a choice of heating options. Make an appointment at the brand new showroom to experience Skotlanti Saunas first-hand.

t: 07864 699 009

e: contact@skotlanti.co.uk

Visit the Skotlanti Saunas website | Follow Skotlanti Saunas on Instagram

Scotia Cabins

What: Bringing joy to Scotland through beautiful BBQ huts, garden rooms, classroom cabins, hot tubs and heaters.

Where: Wester Greenside Farm, Newburgh Road, Abernethy, Perth PH29LJ

Scotia Cabins is a family-owned business delivering the highest quality BBQ huts and cabins, garden rooms, outdoor classrooms and self-catering camping cabins that facilitate relaxation and wellbeing practices at home – be those culinary, relaxation or simply going remote.

t: 01738 850 203

e: info@scotiacabins.co.uk

Visit the Scotia Cabins website | Follow Scotia Cabins on Facebook | Follow Scotia Cabins on Instagram | Follow Scotia Cabins on Pinterest

Heavenly Hot Tubs for swim spas and cold plunge pools

What: Scotland’s family-run specialists in hot tubs, swim spas, saunas and outdoor wellness.

Where: Unit 9, Vulcan Works, Floors Street Johnstone PA5 8QS

Whether you’re looking to hire or purchase a new hot tub or have maintenance carried out on an existing installation, the Heavenly Hot Tubs team of experienced staff are on hand to help. Heavenly Hot Tubs installs and services premium energy-efficient products, with expert repairs, water testing and HSG282 compliance for homes and holiday parks. Relax, unwind and let Heavenly Hot Tubs do all the work.

Visit the Heavenly Hot Tubs website | Follow Heavenly Hot Tubs on Facebook | Follow Heavenly Hot Tubs on Instagram