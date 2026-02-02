20 things to do in Scotland in February 2026

Everything to see and do in Scotland in February 2026

Sunday 1st February marked the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Known in Gaelic as ‘Imbolc’, this is the time when the earth – and its people – begin awakening from the winter cold. For centuries, Celtic cultures in Scotland and Ireland have celebrated February as a time to focus on quiet reflection, to connect with the land and plan for the year ahead. From outdoor dining and wild swimming to film festivals and candlelit concerts, we’ve curated a list of some of the most creatively fulfilling things to do in Scotland in February.

Glasgow Film Festival

When: Saturday 25th February to Sunday 8th March

Where: Across Glasgow

Nothing warms a winter’s night in Glasgow like the glow of a cinema screen. Glasgow Film Festival’s 2026 programme is packed with international premières, In Conversations and unmissable event cinema. This year, a spotlight will be shone on films from Sweden, with the Country Focus theme ‘Take a Chance on Me: Swedish Cinema’. A hand-picked selection will be showcased, including the UK premiere of female-directed drama Live a Little, which follows a young woman’s exploration of her boundaries on an interrailing trip after she wakes up in a man’s bed with no memory of the night before.

Visit the Glasgow Film Festival website

‘Roots & Boundaries’ hedgelaying class at Guardswell Farm in Kinnaird, near the River Tay

When: Tuesday 24th February

Where: Guardswell Farm, Kinnaird, Inchture PH14 9QZ

Guardswell Farms and the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) present Roots & Boundaries, a hands-on hedgelaying training day for farmers, land managers and stewards to encourage habitat-friendly farm boundary management on working, nature-friendly farms. Expert hedgelayer Torquil Varty will conduct a full day of practical learning.

Visit the Guardswell Farm website

Willow basketry class with Anna Liebmann in Dunblane

When: Friday 20th and Friday 27th February, 10am to 4pm

Where: Central Scotland School of Craft, High Street, Dunblane FK15 0EE

Join master basket weaver Anna Liebmann for two fun and sociable days of willow basketry. You’ll create an oval willow trug basket, which is ideal for foraging and gathering. You can expect to build baskets from scratch using successive weaving to shape willow ribs. This technique is known as ‘vernacular style’, which is a traditional Scottish crafting technique that Anna and her team are determined to keep alive. £240pp.

Visit the Anna Liebmann website

Wild dining at Inverlonan in Oban

When: Book online between 10th and 28th February

Where: Inverlonan, Oban PA34 4QE

Chef Tim Kensett offers a unique, off-grid dining experience with an eight-course tasting menu composed of the freshest, most local, most seasonal and most ethically sourced ingredients the team can find. Every dish will be cooked over open fire and served in a secret location in the Highlands.

Dishes will include things like paper-thin ribbons of herby courgette on mounds of tangy labneh. Butter flecked with allium salt over a blend of charred leeks, onions and garlic. Tender chunks of sirloin jostling with knobbly roasted oyster mushrooms and a tarragon salsa. Sweet blackened leeks and langoustines laced with capers and olives. Creamy rice pudding gleaming beneath a caramelised fennel crisp, and bright blackcurrant sorbet. Wow. £95pp.

Visit the Inverlonan website

‘Water and the Wild’ wild swimming at Greenlaw in the Scottish Borders

When: Sunday 22nd February

Where: Greenlaw (further details will be sent to you after reserving your spot)

At this wild swimming session with experienced open water swimmer Lynda Stoddart, you will embrace the cold with calm and heart before channelling energy into creating small “word stones” or collages that remind you of your quiet strength. February, after all, is the month for bravery in its gentlest form. Your itinerary will include a dip in a private reservoir with breakfast cooked over fire as well as a wander into red clay gorges and then some outdoor crafts. What’s not to love? £10pp.

Visit the Take to the Water website

‘The Biba Story: 1964 – 1975′ at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh

When: Friday 6th February to Saturday 27th June

Where: 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

‘The Biba Story’ will explore how mid-century fashion powerhouse Biba (founded by Barbara Hulanicki in 1963) sparked a style revolution. From the first simple shift dresses and glamorous devoré wraps to sequinned bodices and leopard print coats, this exhibition at Dovecot Studios will showcase just over 10 years of collections that prove Biba’s timelessness and highlight the influence it still holds over designers today. £12.75pp.

Visit the Dovecot Studios website

Monday Makers: in conversation with Fiona Grant, founder of Glen Lyon Coffee at The Taybank in Dunkeld

When: Monday 16th February

Where: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld Perthshire PH8 0AQ

Part of The Taybank’s Monday Makers series, this event with Fiona Grant promises coffee, comfort and of course chatter. Formerly a journalist and travel writer based in South America, Fiona returned to Scotland with her family in 2011 and founded Glen Lyon Coffee. Now a qualified Q grader, licensed to score and grade arabica coffee, she regularly travels to Latin America and Africa, sourcing exceptional green coffee and building long-term, direct trade relationships with producers.

Fiona will be joined by Rachel Rowely for a relaxed talk where she’ll share stories from the road, insights into ethical sourcing and quality grading — and what it really takes to roast coffee with integrity. £5pp.

Visit The Taybank website

‘Galentine’s’ springtime flower arranging class at Wild Gorse Studio in Belladrum

When: Thursday 12th February, 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Where: Cart Shed, South Belladrum IV4 7BA

Wild Gorse founder Julia is a qualified traditional florist who hosts regular flower arranging classes in her wild studio in the Highlands. At her next event, you will enjoy an evening of friendship and bubbles, creating an arrangement of spring flowers in a playful palette of pinks and reds that bring love into your home for Valentines. All tools and materials will be provided. £65pp.

Visit the Wild Gorse website

Candlelit Valentine’s Day Special at Verdant Works in Dundee

When: Friday 13th February

Where: West Henderson’s Wynd, Dundee DD1 5BT

Drop into Verdant Works in Dundee for a unique candlelight concert. The 60-minute set will see a local string quartet play classical renditions of classic love songs like Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers, Can You Feel the Love Tonight? by Elton John and Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley. From £25.50 per ticket.

Visit the Verdant Works website

Spectra Festival of Light in Aberdeen City Centre

When: Thursday 5th February to Sunday 8th February

Where: Across Aberdeen

Giant glowing blooms, kinetic circles of light, fire-filled gardens, suspended handmade lanterns and architectural illusions will illuminate the city of Aberdeen this month. The theme will be ‘Be Curious,’ which will aim to challenge perceptions and ask visitors to never stop exploring. This outdoor event is free and ideal for families and date nights.

Visit the Spectra website

Monthly Wine Club at No.40 by Bruin in Bearsden

When: Thursday 26th February

Where: 40 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3SL

No.40 by Bruin sits in the heart of Bearsden serving great coffee, speciality wines and spirits, artisanal cheese, breads and pastries. Join the WSET accredited team for a monthly Wine Club on Thursday 26th February to taste some fabulous wine, experience “better-than-average” chat and indulge in some George Mewes cheese. Tickets sell quickly!

Visit the No.40 by Bruin website

‘(We indulge in) a bit of roll play’ at Tramway Theatre in Glasgow

When: Thursday 19th to Saturday 21st February

Where: 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow G41 2PE

In this short-run show, Birds of Paradise Theatre Company will confront intimacy and disability. Starring acclaimed comedian Rosie Jones (Out Of Order, Comedy Central; BAFTA nominated Trip Hazard) and West End’s Ed Larkin (The Little Big Things; Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers), the show tackles social taboos around sex, intimacy and disabled lives with authenticity and without apologies. All the cast ask is that you embrace the explicit humour and confront your own expectations. £15 per ticket.

Visit the Tramway Theatre website

UNESCO Week of Sound in Edinburgh

When: Monday 16th to Friday 20th February

Where: Edinburgh College of Art, The University of Edinburgh, 74 Lauriston Place Edinburgh EH3 9DF

The UNESCO Week of Sound returns to Edinburgh with a packed programme of concerts, talks and workshops on the theme of music, technology and society. Some highlights:

Monday 16th February, opening concert : a large community choir and orchestra perform ‘The City Sings’ in the historic ECA Sculpture Court. ‘The City Sings’ is a collaboration between the Stockbridge and New Town Community Orchestra (directed and conducted by Louise Martin) with ‘Music in the Community’ at the University of Edinburgh, and singers from across the city. It is a composition by Dee Isaacs.

: a large community choir and orchestra perform ‘The City Sings’ in the historic ECA Sculpture Court. ‘The City Sings’ is a collaboration between the Stockbridge and New Town Community Orchestra (directed and conducted by Louise Martin) with ‘Music in the Community’ at the University of Edinburgh, and singers from across the city. It is a composition by Dee Isaacs. Wednesday 18th February, ‘Revolution’ concert: ‘Revolution’ is a bold, genre-spanning concert created by the Reid School of Music’s Ensemble in Residence, Sequoia, in collaboration with Music Performance students.

Visit the UNESCO Week of Sound Edinburgh website

‘Slow Flow’ yoga and lochside sauna sessions on the banks of Loch Fyne

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in February

Where: West Coast Wellness, Evanachan Farm, Otter Ferry PA21 2DH

West Coast Wellness invites you into their glass dome on the banks of Loch Fyne to breathe with awareness in the ‘Slow Flow’ yoga class. You’ll be lead through a series of static postures, movement in repetition and final stillness. This full body-and-mind practice increases flexibility, improves balance and free’s the internal energy system. £15pp.

You can follow your yoga class with some hot and cold therapy, sweating in the hand-built lochside sauna before jumping into the loch or one of the freshwater plunge pools. £17pp.

Visit the West Coast Wellness website

February market weekend at Bowhouse in East Neuk

When: Saturday 14th February, 10am to 4pm

Where: St Monans, East Neuk, Fife KY10 2DB

Bowhouse’s February market weekend will bring together some of the finest food and drink traders in Scotland. Live music will be playing as you browse and there will be food stalls for when you get peckish. The market is run in conjunction with Tea Green Events who will also bring along craft traders. Beewildblooms will be in the Courtyard Classroom for their spring workshop too where you can get creative with candle painting, spring bulbs and dried florals.

Visit the Bowhouse website

Gourmet dining experience with Michel Roux Jr at Crossbasket Castle in East Kilbride

When: Wednesday 18th February, 7pm to 10pm

Where: Stoneymeadow road, East Kilbride G72 9UE

Enjoy a cookery demonstration with Michel-star chef Michel Roux Jr at one of Glasgow’s hottest new hotels, Crossbasket Castle.

This unique cookery demo offers a close‑up look at Michel’s favourite dishes, followed by lunch with a glass of wine. In the evening, immerse yourself in a gourmet dinner in the Grand Ballroom with matching wines, drinks and canapes. Experiences like this one are designed for food enthusiasts looking for inspiration and connection over great food in a grand setting. £180pp.

Visit the Crossbasket Castle website

Valentine’s aboard Fingal Hotel in Edinburgh

When: Friday 13th to Sunday 15th February

Where: Alexandra Dock, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7AB

The first-class crew aboard the UK’s most romantic floating hotel will be stepping into the role of ‘Romance Concierge’ on Valentine’s weekend. Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s Port of Leith, Fingal Hotel is a dreamy setting for the most romantic weekend of the year. You will select your own cabin fragrances, with fresh flowers that add a touch of natural beauty. Bespoke cocktails will be served with Champagne under the stars. A stay at Fingal Hotel on Valentine’s weekend is the stuff that movies are made of.

Visit the Fingal Hotel website

‘Holding Conversations: Part Two’ at Custom Lane gallery in Edinburgh

When: Wednesday 11th to Saturday 21st February

Where: 1 Customs Wharf Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AL

Holding Conversations will explore the rich and layered act of conversation through the lens of contemporary craft and visual art, positioning it not only as a physical form, but as a potent metaphor for encounter, exchange and embodiment. Holding Conversations foregrounds a more equitable and embodied communication model that values shared authorship, accessibility and the emotional dimensions of making.

Visit the Custom Lane website

‘Nationhood: Memory and Hope’ featuring Aïda Muluneh at Street Level Photoworks in Glasgow

When: Until Sunday 8th February

Where: 103 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HD

Ethiopian photographer Aïda Muluneh’s work started to appear on billboards in Bradford in 2024. Her subject matter was unsung community heroes from four British cities – Bradford, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow – and each was captured with power and poignancy. More of Muluneh’s work, The Necessity of Seeing, forms part of a new show in Glasgow, Nationhood: Memory and Hope, that celebrates diversity and community in modern Britain.

Visit the Street Level Photoworks website

Visit the Aïda Muluneh website

Méabh Breathnach: Bodies of Work at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop

When: Until Sunday 8th February

Where: Bill Scott Sculpture Centre, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh EH6 4JT

There’s nothing more informative than seeing how an artist works in their own studio space. Head to Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop on the edge of Leith for a glimpse into Méabh Breathnach’s studio. The Glasgow School of Art graduate’s sculptural creations explore the everyday objects we use and the routines we form with them.

Visit the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop website

