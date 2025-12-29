WIN a luxury pouffe by Danish designer Charlotte Hønckefrom from BoConcept

Homes & Interiors Scotland has teamed up with BoConcept to offer you the chance to win a Sweet Art pouffe by Danish designer Charlotte Høncke

The Sweet Art pouffe enchants with its irresistible comfort and sculpted scalloped shape, making it a standout piece in any room. Inspired by the delicate artistry of Danish cream puff desserts, its intricate contours add a playful touch of elegance. Rimini is a bouclé fabric that effortlessly combines luxury and durability. Crafted from nubby, looped fibres, it offers a soft, cosy texture. In classic white, this timeless fabric brings a sense of enduring style.

BoConcept was founded in 1952 in Denmark and is now the world’s most global furniture retailer, with more than 300 stores spanning 64 countries. The brand works with award-winning designers to create collections of furniture, accessories and lighting for private homes and business spaces. Under the heading ‘Live Ekstraordinær’, BoConcept is committed to bringing its flexible Interior Design Service and industry-leading customisation to spaces both private and public – without compromising on design vision or aesthetics.

Danish designer Charlotte Høncke graduated in industrial design from the Aarhus School of Architecture in 2002, but soon discovered that furniture design was her passion. She founded her own studio in Aarhus in 2010. Here, Charlotte designs furniture, lamps and related products, mainly for the home. She has a special talent for combining functionality and aesthetics with small fascinating details, so her designs surprise and spark curiosity.

The prize is for one Sweet Art Pouffe, in White Rimini bouclé, RRP £699. The first name drawn at random from entries received by Friday 20th February 2026 will be the winner. The winner will be notified immediately thereafter. Prize includes free delivery to UK address only. Delivery time typically 2-4 weeks, a date will be advised at time of ordering. There is no cash alternative.