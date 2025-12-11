11 decorating ideas for a stylish yet functional bathroom

Spectacular spaces full of personality: eleven very different bathrooms to spark inspiration

words Miriam Methuen-Jones

A handful of fabulous bathroom decorating ideas to help you enliven your private spaces. Whether you love colour or luxury; nature or marble, there’s something for everyone in this list.

Smart storage

Attic bathrooms can be tricky to work with, but London’s Cor Domi makes it look easy. In this, the first of our bathroom decorating ideas, the shower is cleverly placed to maximise head room and vanity storage keeps toiletries out of sight. Pink hexagonal tiles and black hardware combine to make the space feel decidedly contemporary.

cordomi.co.uk

Brave colours

Craving a bit of drama? Pair dark walls with a freestanding tub and you’re most of the way there. This coppery beauty is the Aurelia from Fired Earth, finished with a verdigris exterior. Accent the space with antique accessories and an eye-catching piece of artwork for the full effect.

firedearth.com

Creative backdrops

Monochrome doesn’t have to be plain. This particular section of our list of bathroom decorating ideas mixes different tiles from Roccia to create an interesting backdrop for a simple wall-hung vanity. Even the mirror is an unusual shape, and the mixer tap is elegantly minimal. Collating all the necessities in one spot cuts down on clutter.

roccia.com

Zen zones

There’s a reason that spas are so often decorated in natural materials: it’s a way to trick the brain into relaxing by tapping into the body’s biophilic responses. This bathroom achieves the same calming feel by keeping greenery on display and using waterproof bleached oak shiplap on the walls.

naturepanel.co.uk

Sunshine shades

Heritage pieces collide with bright colours in this characterful bathroom which doubles as a spot for displaying ceramics. A Morris & Co wallpaper (Bird & Anemone in olive and turquoise) provides a hint of English countryside, while bold yellow panelling keeps things sunny.

morriswallpaper.com

Quality materials

Focus on quality materials and your bathroom will stand the test of time. This space benefits from a heavy touch of Fiandre’s luxurious surfaces: durable porcelain inspired by precious marbles. The hardware that features in this list of decorating ideas is kept simple so the large-format tiles (from the Marmi Maximum collection) can shine.

fiandre.com

Organic stone

If a mermaid had access to Pinterest, something like this might end up on her home inspo board. Organic stone basins and sea-green flooring aside, that surface is sure to catch her eye. It’s a creamy Caesarstone worktop threaded with seaweed veins, handsome enough to tempt even us terrestrials. This is one of our most unique bathroom decorating ideas.

caesarstone.co.uk

Layered lighting

There’s a lot to like in this space, especially the layered lighting scheme which allows the bathroom to be used for different functions. This show of decorating ideas is centred around the soft green of the Silestone slabs on the walls (Posidonia Green by Cosentino) easily transitions from energising mornings to restful nights as the light shifts.

cosentino.com

Coastal touches

Interior designer Katharine Pooley is behind this coastal scheme and full of enviable bathroom decorating ideas. It’s part of a property in Devon, so she leaned into the beachy feel by using a roll-top bath in blue, pale limestone floors and nautical-themed accessories like woven baskets and an art print of the shoreline.

katharinepooley.com

Regal finishes

The regal feel in this bathroom isn’t accidental. These decorating ideas envelopes a ceramic surface inspired by traditional Cabochon marble (often found in the grand ballrooms of French châteaux). It’s part of the Dress Code collection by Barcelona-based interior designer Jaime Beriestain.

sapienstone.com

Satisfying symmetry

The pleasing symmetry of this setup is immediately noticeable. For such a wee spot, the final of our decorating ideas packs quite the punch. Matching sets of paintings bookend the cleverly appointed alcove, and a pair of red shades add an unexpected twist. The rich green-blue paint on the walls is Zoffany’s Poison.

zoffany.sandersondesigngroup.com

Find more bathroom decorating ideas below — this time focusing on natural materials.