Sofa Club Glasgow has opened its doors, welcoming Scotland into one of the coolest clubs around

This post was written in partnership with Sofa Club

Sofa Club’s signature style and comfort has finally landed in Scotland. Based on London Road, the beautiful 3,200-square-foot showroom features a handpicked selection of the brand’s best-selling sofas. Find pieces from across every category including sleek two-seaters from the Marlow range, corner sofas from the Oslo range and abstract favourites from the Nobu range. The White Label sofas are designed in-house and are inspired by innovative designs from some of the world’s most iconic design capitals like Milan and Copenhagen.

“More than just a sofa brand, we’re an interior style destination,” says Tom O’Neill, founder and CEO of Sofa Club, when we visit the impressive new space.

The Sofa Club Glasgow showroom is cool yet unintimidating. Pastel signage and houseplants are used to zone the showroom floor, creating pathways between products that allow for a totally fluid shopping experience. The versatile space facilitates interior style in every form, from the grandest corner sofas to the cosiest chairs — every piece has room to breathe.

According to the business owner and fashion enthusiast, the coolest homes are the ones that don’t just look good, but nurture community and comfort too. “We believe your home should be as expressive, and feel as comfortable, as the clothes that you wear,” says Tom. “Your space deserves to feel bold, personal and effortless. That’s why our mission is simple: to bring fashion home.”

Tom founded Sofa Club in 2012 with business partner Louis Rose. The brand was born from a shared vision to “flip the script” on the sofa shopping experience. What started as a family-led business with deep roots in the furniture industry has grown into one of the UK’s most talked-about interior brands. “Fast, trend-led and always ahead of the curve, we’ve built a community of style-conscious shoppers who expect their living spaces to evoke feeling, not just function,” says Tom.

Sofa Club doesn’t just sell sofas — it makes statements. “Every collection is crafted with a blend of elevated design, accessible luxury and modern lifestyle in mind,” says Tom.

The new showroom reflects this. Rich textures and luxurious colours pack a punch, but it’s the crisp white backdrop that elevates every design, creating tonal definition that can be lacking in other furniture stores. “Our pieces are made to stand out while fitting seamlessly into your life,” says the CEO. “And because we know that style waits for no one, we offer Next Day Delivery (if you order by 6pm), making fashion for the home faster and more accessible than ever.”

It’s clear that Sofa Club is for the visionaries, the moodboard makers, the Sunday scrollers and the style seekers. “We help our customers turn spaces into personal sanctuaries where they can relax, entertain and live their life in style.”

Conveniently located with parking available, the showroom offers a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for sofa shopping in the heart of Glasgow. “It’s the perfect spot for seeing our most-loved designs up close,” says Tom. “Whether you’re looking for laid-back luxury or modern minimalism, our Glasgow team is here to help you create your dream living space.”

Sofa Club Glasgow

2241 London Road

G32 8XL

t: 07700 176 055

e: customersupport@sofaclub.co.uk

Visit the Sofa Club website | Follow Sofa Club on Instagram | Follow Sofa Club on Facebook

Enjoy Black Friday deals of up to 50% off Sofa Club’s best-selling sofas. It’s time to bring runway-standard style home.