Careful layering and a reliance on quality materials has resulted in a scheme that’s built to last

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Gordon Burniston

“This project was inspired by the traditional joinery of great houses throughout the UK which celebrate Georgian form and function,” says designer Louise Delaney, who led this kitchen renovation for Cameron Interiors.

The owners are largely based in London and have a home in Edinburgh’s New Town, which is where you’ll find this warm kitchen. “The brief was to design a classic ‘below-stairs’ kitchen, living space and utility with quiet elegance. Fundamentally, the clients were looking to create a comfortable home to live in, surrounded by beautiful furniture and accessories collected over time.”

With a grand but unfussy brief like this, quality materials were prioritised at every step. The worktop and back panel surrounding the hob are bespoke stainless steel and the island worktop is honed marble, selected for its vibrant vein. “Stainless steel is equally functional and beautiful in this hard-working area,” says Louise. “The steel of the Gaggenau gas cooktop integrates seamlessly, appearing as though formed as one.” Family and friends gather round the generous island.

There’s a dining area at one end of this warm kitchen; a glass-fronted dresser softly links the two areas. “The dresser has an important role,” explains Louise. “It’s very much part of the kitchen, but it also contributes to the character and feel of the dining area. You feel you’re sitting not in a kitchen, but in a dining-living space – especially with the nearby window seat and the doors looking out to the garden.”

All the cabinetry is hand-crafted and fully bespoke from the Cameron Interiors workshop collection. The full run of cabinets is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Lime White, a striking contrast with the island’s darker coat of Invisible Green by Little Greene. The cabinet interiors reveal solid oak drawers and a carefully selected character oak grain. A pair of Secto Design pendants hang above the island, part of a closely considered lighting scheme. “Flexibility was essential,” explains Louise. “The owners of this warm kitchen can select several combinations and dim the lighting to suit their requirements at any time. Lighting in the dresser can also be dimmed to gently illuminate the objects on display. We didn’t hang a feature light above the table – dining is a time for candlelight.”

At the other end of the island is space to sit and leaf through a cookbook or simply keep the chef company. “There was an unexpected area exposed under the stairs which posed a question: could we find a useful way to use this space and ensure it contributed to the wider room?” Louise says. “We designed a little nook offering additional double door pantry storage and wide oak pull-outs. There’s space for the clients’ collection of recipe books and wine storage. The nook itself is gently illuminated and there was scope to introduce softness with an armchair, floor lamp and art. It contributes its own character and charm to the kitchen.”

There’s bespoke cabinetry in the warm kitchen’s adjoining utility room as well. The washing machine and tumble dryer are hidden away behind green-painted cabinets. Full stave oak worktops match the interiors of the cabinets and there’s a generous Belfast sink. A traditional pulley is a functional addition as well as a nod to the age of the property.

Ultimately, it’s the layering of lots of different elements and pieces from different periods that makes this warm kitchen feel so refined. “Many of the accessories are antique, some newly acquired and some collected over time. The owners have excellent taste and understand that objects that are well designed, of good quality and chosen with love can all be layered successfully. The finished kitchen is elegant and functional with a homely atmosphere. It feels as though it has evolved naturally over time.”

