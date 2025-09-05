If you have grand plans for your garden but aren’t sure where to start, get in touch with our list of some of Scotland’s best garden designers

Carolyn Grohmann

The first in our list of the best garden designers in Scotland is Secret Gardens Design’s Carolyn Grohmann. The Edinburgh-based company has a portfolio packed with contemporary projects that celebrate environmentally conscious planting and imaginative hard landscaping.

Visit the Secret Gardens Design website | Follow Secret Gardens Design on Instagram

Lisa Lempsink

No matter how different Lisa’s garden designs are, they all have something in common: imaginative planting and a sense of intuitiveness. The needs of the client are at the forefront of each design, and the finished product is a reflection of the client’s personality, not the designer’s.

Visit the Lempsink Garden Design website | Follow Lempsink Garden Design on Instagram

Tom Angel

Another of Scotland’s best garden designers is Tom Angel. Tom is a Chartered Horticulturist and Master of Horticulture as well as an accomplished garden designer. His analytical approach to green spaces results in some fascinating gardens, with a particular focus on biodiversity. tomangel.co.uk

Visit the Tom Angel Studio website | Follow Tom Angel Studio on Instagram

Susan Gallagher

Terra Firma Gardens, headed up by Susan Gallagher, has been providing design solutions for a wide variety of exterior spaces since its inception in 1994. The Glasgow-based practice offers a design and build service, with a particular focus on hard landscaping.

Visit the Terra Firma Gardens website | Follow Terra Firma Gardens on Facebook

Rachel Bailey

We’d also like to highlight Rachel Bailey as one of Scotland’s best garden designers. Based in the west of Scotland, Racheland her small team are well equipped to overhaul any space they turn their attention to. Each garden design is carefully considered to be as sustainable and self-sufficient as possible, without skimping on visual delight.

Visit the Rachel Bailey Studio website | Follow Rachel Bailey Studio on Instagram

