Bluebellgray’s new Atlantic Tabletop Collection captures the essence of Scotland’s shores, offering a timeless way to bring the outdoors in, whether you live by the sea or simply long for it

Scottish homeware brand Bluebellgray has unveiled its latest homeware launch: the Atlantic Tabletop Collection. This beautifully hand-decorated range is inspired by the sweeping blues and greens of the sea surrounding Lewis and the Western Isles.

Textile designer Fi Douglas founded Bluebellgray in 2009 after releasing a small collection of six cushions that she had hand-painted at her kitchen table. Fi’s work celebrates her deep connection to Scotland’s landscapes and seascapes, turning natural beauty into joyful, art-led pieces for the home. The brand has grown from strength to strength in the years since, continuously stirring up the Scottish interior design market with colourful, vibrant homeware including soft furnishings, wallpaper, bed sets, art prints and now tableware.

In November 2024, Fi launched Wee Blue Bell, an equally as exciting, market-disrupting interiors brand for children. The Bluebellgray Atlantic Tabletop Collection is the first major release since Wee Blue Bell‘s successful launch last year — and it comes from a place that is very close to Fi’s heart.

Drawing on the untamed beauty of Scotland’s Atlantic coastline, each piece in the Atlantic Tabletop Collection captures the moment waves kiss the shore. Echoing the rhythms of the tide and the serenity of coastal life, the range brings the spirit of the sea straight to your table. Tranquil, timeless and full of soul, this collection evokes the calm of sea-sprayed mornings and the shimmering hues of saltwater light.

Made by hand with special techniques and glazes to create a natural, organic effect with a spectrum of sea inspired colours, the mineral-like palette is a love letter to the Atlantic’s ever-changing colours. Accompanying the ceramics is a new range of green sea glass-inspired glassware, reminiscent of wave-washed treasures found on sandy shores — the perfect finishing touch to a coastal table setting.

Fi’s connection to the Atlantic runs deep. Her mum grew up on the island and often spoke about the wildness and beauty of the Atlantic Ocean. Those memories, and the stories passed down through generations, now echo in the colours and textures of this collection. Her designs are inspired by both the ever-shifting coastal palette and the personal heritage of her family, whose own paintings of the west coast still adorn her home.

The Atlantic Collection launched today. It’s time to embrace coastal calm and bring home the beauty of the Atlantic.

Visit the Bluebellgray website | Follow Bluebellgray on Instagram | Follow Bluebellgray on Facebook

See more from the Bluebellgray team in this feature about the recent launch of sister brand Wee Blue Bell.