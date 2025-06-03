In this roundup of June kitchen news, we give you inspiration for injecting some life back into two of the most practical and high-traffic rooms in your home

Dive into this lowdown of kitchen news for June, where you’ll find design inspiration, storage hacks and some top picks from our editor.

Salt of the earth

The world has the Scots to thank for the term ‘salt pig’ – it comes from ‘pygg’, an old Scots word meaning earthenware vessel. The open front in modern iterations is to give the chef easy access, and they’re usually made from a porous material to draw moisture away and stop the salt from clumping. We like this black version from Habitat with its helpful top handle.

Ripe and ready

Italian designer Elisa Passino’s collaboration with Bert & May is nothing short of gorgeous. The shapes and shades in the Dulce range are deliciously reminiscent of summer sunsets and the patterns pair in such interesting ways. With colours named Apricot and Rhubarb, it’s no surprise that they’re styled here with plaster-pink walls and orange-toned leather.

What’s in store?

We’ve raved about Hokan’s stacking bowls in kitchen news before, and with good reason. They’re sustainably made, safe for the oven, dishwasher and freezer, cute enough to have out on display and designed to stack. The new colourway, Green Jade, is an excellent addition to the collection – just one more reason to give them a go. Similarly handy are the POP containers from OXO. Shown here in a limited-edition Pistachio colourway, they come with mini scoops that attach under the lid for easy portioning of whatever you’re storing.

Smooth approach

Cosentino is known for its tough yet beautiful surfaces that have a multitude of applications around the home. Our kitchen news says its Dekton range, made from a blend of minerals, is a good choice for kitchens thanks to its resistance to scratches, stains and heat. It’s seen here in the creamy Ava colourway, but there are loads more equally muted shades, making it easy to mix and match.

Out of sight

No room for an extractor fan? It’s not always easy to squeeze one in, especially if your hob is on the kitchen island. Whatever the case, Falmec designed the Brera hob to combine a stovetop and an integrated suction zone. A slim flap lifts up to remove fumes and then returns to sit flush for easy cleaning.

Looking for more kitchen inspiration? Let this lowdown of three simple design tricks get your creative juices flowing.