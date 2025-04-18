Scotland’s Home of the Year is back! Contestant Tracey tells us why she designed her colourful beachfront flat with her family in mind

Spring marks the start of series seven of Scotland’s Home of the Year. Tune into BBC One Scotland on Monday 21st April to see architect Danny Campbell and interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beal wander through some of the country’s most beautiful self-designed homes. In the first episode, the trio are touching down in the west of Scotland with hopes of finding properties that ooze character and creativity; places that reflect the owner’s personality and show an understanding of what it takes to make a house a home. On Monday at 8:30pm, Danny, Banjo and Anna will choose between a colourful beachfront flat in Saltcoats, a Victorian villa in Helensburgh and a 1930’s sandstone bungalow in Giffnock.

Here, we venture to Saltcoats to speak to husband-and-wife duo Tracey and Scott, who welcome us into their colourful four-bedroom beachfront flat. Though doused in an elegant pink wash, the exterior itself is traditional and muted. On entry, this all changes.

Tracey’s home is characterised by colour. Walls in the hallway are painted in sweet rose, duvets in the primary bedroom shimmer in regal navy, while soft furnishings in the living room shine in red and yellow. Bright illustrations are hung throughout the beachfront flat, elevating darker corners that could otherwise feel stuffy or overwhelming.

This expert placement of colour is a result of Tracey’s own tastes – playing with colour comes naturally to her. The mother-of-three’s effortless flare for design and steadfast commitment to handmaking key decorative pieces has made even the most functional areas of her home beautiful.

Continue reading to find out how Tracey transformed her now TV-worthy beachfront flat from a traditional coastal flat into an exuberant and playful family home.

How do you hope the judges feel when they visit your home?

I hope that they appreciate that our beachfront flat is lived-in and it is loved. All five of us use it every day and enjoy a happy life here. Yes, there are signs of wear and tear, but the character and the joy are present throughout. Our home is a place where memories are made; where we bond with our children and nurture their safety. We’re always so excited for quiet weekends at home – just us and the kids, enjoying the space that we’ve created for all of us. I hope the judges can feel that love when they visit.

It can be difficult to design a home that suits children and parents. You’ve managed to strike that balance between playful and refined. How did you do it?

We tried to get a little bit of everyone’s personalities into our final design. The kids kick footballs around the house and ride scooters, so we aren’t precious about our home. However, we did want some adult elements, so that’s where the living room and primary bedroom design came in. The kitchen is sleeker and more refined, too, to suit our grown-up tastes! But all surfaces are washable a kid-proof, so every element has been considered from our perspective as well as theirs.

Were you fans of Scotland’s Home of the Year prior to entering?

Oh, yes! We watched every year and love seeing other people’s creativity. We entered and didn’t really think we’d be featured, but it has been a treat to be part of the show. We’re looking forward to tuning in with friends and family.

Regardless of whether we win, we’re just so happy to have made it on the show. Our beachfront flat isn’t a big multi million-pound property like some of the homes featured on the show, but I think it’s nice that it’s homely and lived-in. I just see it as: the kids know best. Channeling colours and playfulness is what makes our house a home, for sure.

What is your favourite element of your home?

In the large living room window sits a beautiful old table. It was one that I sourced on Facebook marketplace, so it isn’t hugely fancy or impressive. But it’s the place where we sit with the kids – we play boardgames, do homework, have Sunday lunch together – and look out to the gorgeous views of the beach and the horizon. It is especially beautiful at night when the expansive sky turns a darker shade of blue.

I also have a huge cabinet that sits in the hallway. It is bashed and scuffed from years of family living, but it was the first older piece I ever bought, so I have a real soft spot for it. It’s been every single colour of the sun because I’ve changed it to match different spaces over the years!

Do you think it is important to get stuck into some DIY? Especially in an effort to make more eco-conscious design decisions?

Facebook marketplace is a playground for vintage and unique pieces – and people are giving them away for free! I think anyone who enjoys decorating or DIY loves a good scroll through Marketplace.

Our first house was a relatively new build, but I filled it with older pieces and worked on a lot of DIY and upcycling projects. I love more vintage-leaning design, so was overjoyed to find our space now and fill it with my older pieces in context. They fit our older beachfront home perfectly.

I even get messages from friends and family asking if I want pieces of furniture from them. “We’re taking it to the dump otherwise,” is what they say. They just know that I’ll take it and make it work in my house. You can’t let good pieces go to waste – even if it sits in my outhouse for weeks, I’ll maintain it and wait until I find the right spot for it.

Is this colourful beachfront flat your forever home?

It feels like it, yes. And we’re proud to show it off. A little apprehensive to see ourselves on TV, but very excited nonetheless.

What is your ultimate design tip?

Follow the joy.

Watch the first episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 on Monday 21st April on BBC One Scotland, from 8.30 to 9.00pm.

Look inside the Coldwater Bungalow, a colourful property from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 owned by Fran Holden.