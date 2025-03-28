The doors have re-opened at Crossbasket Castle, one of West Scotland’s most luxurious countryside escapes

Owners Alison and Steve Timoney opened the doors of Crossbasket Castle in 2016 following a ten million-pound restoration that relieved the historic property of its position on Scotland’s ‘Buildings at Risk’ register. The restoration took five years to complete and successfully transformed the 400-year-old castle into one of the country’s most luxurious five-star hotels and venues. But the Timoney’s desire for greatness didn’t stop there.

In May 2023, the castle underwent a further 20 million-pound expansion project that lifted it out of its dusty 19th-century past once and for all. The essence of romance, indulgence and escapism has been captured in Crossbasket Castle’s new 40-bedroom hotel that now neighbours the existing castle. This includes Trocadero’s, an exceptional entertainment-led restaurant overseen by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux, where fine food and expertly crafted cocktails are served alongside electrifying live music.

Now in March 2025, the hotel and restaurant have officially opened – and the interiors are a work of art.

The castle’s sensitive redesign strikes a balance between the traditional and the contemporary, offsetting its ancient structural elements – tall ceilings, impressive windows and intricate stonework – with the comforts of the modern age to promote wellness and relaxation. Owners Alison and Steve curated each element, aiming to transport guests back to what they describe as a bygone era. “The designs reveal beautiful 1920s art-deco inspired interiors, creating a sense of glamour and sophistication not seen anywhere else in Scotland,” says Alison.

Rich colours, avant garde lighting and unexpected textures are laced throughout the restaurant and hotel, which is embraced by 14 acres of rolling green hills. The careful selection of opulent fabrics enhances the sophisticated ambience. Colour schemes in soft furnishings and seating are inspired by the oranges of Scottish sunsets and the greens of the surrounding forest, blurring the line between outside and in.

“Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood – in Trocadero’s restaurant especially – and we will subtly adjust the hue and brightness to enhance the theatrical storytelling of the musical surroundings,” says Alison.

“We had a very clear vision to create something entirely unique for the luxury market in Scotland. The final venue is truly extraordinary. It is a place where elegant vintage interiors seamlessly blend with the spontaneity and energy of live entertainment.”

