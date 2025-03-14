Author and wellbeing expert Jasmine Hemsley shares why life is sweeter when you prioritise eating for wellbeing, purchase with the planet in mind and treat yourself to the odd sound bath meditation

Jasmine Hemsley is a wellbeing expert, three-time bestselling author and TV presenter with a show broadcast in over 25 countries. The founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West, a chef, restaurateur and food and health writer, Jasmine believes in conscious joyful living, taking a 360-degree approach to health.

Marrying Eastern wisdom and holistic philosophies with the latest technology and developments in Western wellbeing, Jasmine uses her platform to encourage a return to a more mindful way of life – reminding us we are of nature and that our health is intrinsically linked to the wellbeing of the planet.

Through her messaging, Jasmine inspires her global audience to deepen their commitment to ethical and sustainable choices in food, fashion and beauty.

H&IS: How has your style evolved?

Jasmine Hemsley: I love the midcentury aesthetic but I also keep things eclectic. You’d have found 1950s kitsch in there years ago but these days it’s definitely late 1960s onwards, with a big emphasis on the 1970s. I love the masculine look of heavy wooden sideboards and tables, mixed with patterns, textures and influences from our travels across India and Africa.

H&IS: What is your favourite building?

Jasmine Hemsley: The Barbican Estate, in particular the conservatory with its mezzanines, glass roof, water features and giant tropical plants. I’ve always been attracted to Victorian hothouses and orangeries.

H&IS: What’s your home like?

Jasmine Hemsley: It was built in 1970 by the architect WSA Williams and is a classic midcentury build, inspired by Ray Kappe’s Californian modernism. The ground floor is largely open plan, with exposed brick walls, concrete lintels and cedar-clad ceilings. Arranged in an L-shape around an internal courtyard, the living and dining areas are bathed in light from glazing on three sides. We have thrifted vases, plant pots, rugs and cushions, a mix of contemporary and midcentury furniture, and art by Peter Pilgrim, Alice Grenier Nebout and Charlotte Keates.

H&IS: How do you relax?

Jasmine Hemsley: Walking or gardening if it’s a nice day, or lying down and listening to a guided meditation, music or sound bath. What does wellness mean to you? Feeling A-okay in and of yourself. I am endlessly inspired by Ayurveda, the Indian science of life, which describes well-being as the delicate balance of mind, body and spirit.

H&IS: How do you invest in yourself?

Jasmine Hemsley: Following the natural rhythms of the day. Bedtime before 10pm, rising early, eating at the right times of day and creating calming rituals to balance out the fast pace of modern living.

H&IS: How do you help others invest in themselves?

Jasmine Hemsley: I share simple Ayurvedic life hacks online (@jasminehemsley) and show you don’t have to overhaul your entire routine for better well-being. Whether it’s spending two minutes scraping your tongue in the morning or settling down to my downloadable sleep sound bath in the evening, small practices can have a huge impact.

H&IS: Favourite comfort food?

Jasmine Hemsley: Hot dinners – something roasted and saucy from the oven, or stewy from a pan – with the six Ayurvedic tastes of salty, sweet, sour, bitter, pungent (think spicy) and astringent. Chutneys, pickles, flavoured oils and mustards go a long way to jazzing up any food for me.

H&IS: I’m making the planet greener by…

Jasmine Hemsley: Looking to preloved resources first for my wants and needs. Food and soil regeneration is another passion: I support locally grown, seasonal and pesticide-free produce where possible. I’d love to have a regenerative farm by the sea!