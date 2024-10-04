WIN… a KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder worth £699

Enter for the chance to WIN a Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine from KitchenAid, worth £699, and enjoy a FREE coffee in Glasgow Central Station

We have paired up with KitchenAid to offer you the opportunity to WIN a Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder worth £699. Simply scroll down and fill in our entry form to be in with a chance of winning.

About the H&IS x KitchenAid prize

This is the ultimate prize for coffee enthusiasts. The Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder features dual smart temperature sensors for precise brewing, an integrated conical burr grinder with Smart Dosing Technology for the perfect grind, and a multi-angle steam wand for lattes and cappuccinos.

In this H&IS x KitchenAid competition, one lucky winner will take home one Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with burr grinder for easy hands-on exploration of your favourite espresso-based drinks. You call the shots!

The winner will also choose from three colours: Porcelain White, Stainless Steel or Cast Iron Black (subject to availability).

How to get another FREE coffee with KitchenAid

KitchenAid is also celebrating the launch of their new Espresso Collection with a Coffee House Pop-Up in Glasgow Central Station.

For two days only, visitors can immerse themselves in the aromatic world of espresso, making their own drink, just the way they like it, with the new KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8.

Each day, visitors have the chance to snag a luxe gift bag worth up to £100 complete with Illy Beans. You might even score an Ember smart mug – designed to keep your coffee at the ideal temperature throughout the day.

Drop by any time between 7:30am – 6pm on Friday 18th October and 9am – 5pm on Saturday 19th October to enjoy the latest in espresso making technology and taste with a free espresso coffee.

What to expect at the KitchenAid Coffee House Pop-Up

At Glasgow Central Station, you have the opportunity to make your own coffee with the new KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8.

Try out the ‘plant-based drink’ mode with Minor Figures Barista Oat, designed to perfectly pair with coffee and bring out the rich espresso notes.

You’ll be glad to know that you can take a load off, lounge on the sofas and soak up the Minor Figures perfect playlist after a hectic day traveling.

Still feeling lucky? Attend the pop-up for another opportunity to win a KitchenAid espresso machine.

This time, you will be in with the chance of winning the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Maching KF8, worth £1,899.

Post on social media while you’re at the pop-up, tagging @kitchenaid_uk and #kitchenaidcoffeehouse to enter. You have to attend in-person at Glasgow Central Station for the opportunity to win the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8.

More about the brand-new KitchenAid Espresso Collection

Rooted in innovation, design and craftsmanship, the Espresso Collection includes three fully automatic machines and one semi-automatic machine with burr grinder, for the effortless joy of making coffee at home. The full details of the KF8 include:

Up to 40+ coffee options at the touch of a button (KF6 -15, KF7 – 20+, KF8 – 40+ options)

Create up to six personalised favourites with shortcuts to customised preferences including strength, temperature and size

Up to 5” colour touch screen to easily select and personalise drinks

Integrated conical stainless steel burr grinder

9.5 oz / 270 g removable bean hopper

Automatic Milk Frothing and Heating

Plant-based drink mode (KF8 only) for steaming, heating and frothing not only dairy, but also alternatives such as oat, almond or soy

Pre-Ground Coffee Bypass Chute to skip what’s in the grinder in favour of, say, decaf

Easy Cleaning with an automatic ‘clean me’ notification

Built to last metal-clad construction for durability and longevity

Available in Stainless Steel, Cast Iron Black, Porcelain White and Juniper

Certified Quiet Mark

Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2024

Check out the full Espresso Collection at KitchenAid.co.uk

Terms & Conditions for H&IS x KitchenAid competition | The first name drawn at random from entries received by 17th October 2024 will be the winner. The winner will be notified immediately thereafter. The prize is for the one “KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine only, worth £699” as listed above. KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine will come in the colour of the winner’s choice (subject to availability). There is no cash alternative