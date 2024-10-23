Issue 157: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

‘Tis the season to panic-buy and overindulge? Not if you’ve got your hands on this lovely new edition of the magazine

We’ve been busy behind the scenes over the last couple of months scouring the stores, visiting boutiques and scrolling the latest launches so that you have one dedicated place to come for Christmas inspiration and ideas.

A note from our editor

Peppered through this issue, you’ll find gift guides, ways to dress your home for winter, suggestions for seasonal experiences and even little treats for when it all hits fever pitch. We’ve focused on Scottish makers and sellers – proof that while online options can be convenient, there are local shops stocking real gems worth going out for.

If it’s something truly unique you seek – a one-of-a-kind gift, say – we’ve dedicated extra pages to our art section. There are also insightful tidbits on how to make your home feel special through art, from those on the Scottish scene who know best.

And at a time when life can sometimes feel overwhelming, we invite you to retreat to the sanctuary of your bathroom, where a soak in the tub will restore even the most stressed-out Christmas elf. Continue reading for a little sneak peek at what’s in store…

Chic midwinter

Our Design Special is an ode to all things Christmas; here we help with ways to fancy-up your space, hearing from the experts who know how to elevate everything from the humble napkin to the most kitschy bauble.

Tablescape with taste this Christmas

This selection of tablescaping ideas prove that your festival table doesn’t need glitter to shine. Well placed colour, florals and candles will do the trick.

A tasteful getaway

Sunshine, moonlight, good times, boogie… A dilapidated barn is now a place to eat, dance, laugh and celebrate – and even stay the night.

A cosy retreat

We explore a rural retreat in Aberdeenshire. This former schoolhouse deep in rural Aberdeenshire has graduated into a warm, welcoming retreat for its delighted owners.

This Life

Our autumnal ‘This Life’ feature takes us into the wild world of Hamish and Liberty Martin. New shoots of life are springing up in Highland Perthshire thanks to this couple’s response to the call of the wild.

Right time, right place

Home means everything to the owners of this striking new house, whose thoughtful design means it really can be forever. Welcome to Honeyberry House.

Art at home

Every collection begins with just one piece. Five Scottish art fans tell us how they got started and why certain works mean so much to them.

