There’s still time to see these five incredible shows at the Edinburgh Fringe

It’s not too late to see these five incredible shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024

Where: Pleasance Courtyard

When: 24th and 25th August at 11:35

Written by award-winning writer Stephanie Martin, this brand-new comedy explores contemporary masculinity and male bisexuality – a true breath of fresh air and a beautifully-depicted tale. Dare I say it, a palatable introduction to queer art for those who may not otherwise have ventured into the genre.

Charlie played by the rules, married the right woman, took the right job. His marriage and life have unravelled and he’s starting his life again, unexpectedly falling for a man for the first time.

A study of divorce, fertility problems and heartache counterbalanced by the joys of later in life sexual and personal awakening. Join Charlie as he heals, rejects the pressures of society and embraces sexual fluidity. Finding joy, love and connection in surprising places.

This weekend is your last chance to experience Did You Mean to Fall Like That? – get your tickets here.

Where: Venue 61, Underbelly Cowgate

When: 24th and 25th August at 12:50

Edge of Time is a blend of opera and musical theatre that presents a haunting exploration of the power of hope and the life-affirming journey of breaking free from conformity.

As the show synopsis reads: Two women, two different decades, both on the edge. Inspired by the book A Woman on The Edge of Time by Jeremy Gavron, we are sent back in time to the 1960s and immersed in a dream world of original music, as we live through moments in the life of feminist pioneer and leading sociologist Hannah Gavron.

I left the show enchanted and moved by the voices of some of what I believe to be the brightest talent at the Fringe. After recommending Edge of Time to a friend, I received a WhatsApp message, in which she wrote, “The lead had a truly soulful voice that vibrated my soul! Beautiful storytelling of a hidden historical figure (for me anyway) and extremely well performed. If you get a chance go see it!”

This weekend is your last chance to experience Edge of Time – get you tickets here.

Where: Bunker 2, Pleasance Courtyard

When: 24th, 25th and 26th August at 13:45

From writer Stephanie Martin comes a queer rom-com about what it means not just to survive without a template, but to carve our own.

Jules has just discovered she likes girls. Juniper has always known. This sex-positive show explores falling in love, polyamory and how we navigate relationships. A positive depiction of female sexuality and queerness, Juniper and Jules delves into the secrets of romantic relationships.

How can we balance comfort with passion? And is polyamory the answer – or will it end in tears? With authentic and realistic portrayals female queerness, with the butch Juniper and bisexual Jules, this rom-com is a universal love story of falling in love – out of love – and back in love again.

This weekend is your last chance to experience Juniper & Jules – get your tickets here.

Where: Pleasance 2, Pleasance Courtyard

When: 24th and 25th August at 12:00

From upcoming talent and Bristol Old Vic graduate, Lotte Pearl, comes the hilarious new show, The Emu War: A New Musical.

Telling the little-known but bizarrely true tale of the 20th-century Australian conflict (think: man versus very large bird), this uplifting original musical carries a moving anti-war message that is pertinent today.

With catchy and charming songs by Lotte Pearl and Toby Little.

This weekend is your last chance to experience The Emu War: A New Musical – get your tickets here.

Where: Pleasance Dome

When: 24th, 25th and 26th August at 13:30

Having delighted swarms of audiences from New York to Montréal, Kafka’s Metamorphosis: The Musical! With Puppets! now skitters into Scotland for its Fringe debut.

Featuring puppetry, shadow play, unforgettable music and surreal meta-humour, this witty and engaging musical commemorates the 100th anniversary of Kafka’s death.

This weekend is your last chance to experience Kafka’s Metamorphosis: The Musical! With Puppets! – get your tickets here.