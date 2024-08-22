Introduce clever use of colour and texture with Harlequin’s new collaborations with Henry Holland and Sophie Robinson Designs

words Adrianne Webster

Harlequin, renowned for its bold and expressive approach to interiors, has unveiled two exciting new collaborations that promise to introduce bold texture and clever use of colour into your interiors spaces.

Bringing together the talents of Henry Holland and Sophie Robinson, these collections blend artistic flair with Harlequin’s signature mastery of colour.

The Harlequin x Henry Holland collection is a captivating fusion of ceramics and interiors, which draws inspiration from Henry Holland’s passion for Nerikomi, a traditional Japanese pottery technique, blending organic forms with hand-crafted textures. The result is a collection of fabric and wallpaper that feels both artisanal and modern.

Current interiors trends such as checkerboard and retro-inspired prints have been artfully captured in Holland’s collection, with each print offered in a variety of eye-catching tones.

Expect a palette inspired by earthenware, with varying scales and textures that echo the nuances of Holland’s clay work. This collection is perfect for those who appreciate the beauty of craftsmanship and want to infuse their homes with character-driven design.

The Harlequin x Sophie Robinson collection takes a maximalist, modern approach to classic country house motifs. Launched as part of the AW23 collection, it features 10 wallpapers, 8 prints, and 7 weaves that bring the outdoors in.

With designs inspired by tree canopies, meadows, and vibrant floral displays, this collection promises to create an endless summer feel in any space. It’s a vibrant, joyful range that invites homeowners to embrace bold patterns and colours, perfect for those who want to make a statement.

Both collections highlight Harlequin’s commitment to innovative design, offering fresh perspectives on interior décor that are sure to inspire.