Art Words from textiles artist, designer and quilt maker Pauline Burbidge

Following a successful exhibition at Pittenweem Arts Festival this August, Pauline Burbidge tells us about her life in art – and what makes her work truly special

Pauline Burbidge is a textile artist, designer and quiltmaker. The landscape, plant-forms and seasonal changes in the Scottish Borders provide her endless resource and inspiration for all of her textile work.

In the beautiful documentary on the H&IS Instagram filmed and produced by Dominic Celmence of Arthouse Films, Pauline says, “I draw, stitch, print and collage my way through many processes to create what I see as ‘textile landscapes’, making unique, large-scale, stitched, collaged and quilted textile wall hangings, as well as functional, usable quilts.”

They are all made from a broad range of fine cottons and silks, she explains. “I immerse myself in the process of making and fuse this together with the imagery that inspires me. I never tire of making, creating and inventing with cloth, colour and texture; it is where I find balance and contentment. Textiles are my celebrated medium, linking fine-art and craftwork.”

On her website, Pauline shares some insight to her history in the art world. “My career spans over more than four decades and throughout this time, I have developed my own unique visual language. Many of my quiltworks have been purchased by museums.”

“For example, the Victoria and Albert Museum, no less. “And the Whitworth Art Gallery, here in the UK, and the International Quilt Museum in the USA. I have a printed card ‘The Quilts of Pauline Burbidge in MUSEUM COLLECTIONS’, which is available on request to UK and European addresses only.”

Nestled in the countryside of Allanbank Mill Steading in the Scottish Borders, is Pauline’s home and studios. The artist shares the space with her husband, who is the renowned sculptor and drawing artist Charles Poulsen.

Interested in visiting the creative space? There are numerous tours throughout 2025, where visitors will be welcomed into the art duo’s home to see their processes in real time. Email Pauline on the below address to book in, she just requests a couple of days notice! The artist and her husband also like to welcome visitors not only into theri home, but into their local town, too.

“The Scottish Borders is a lovely area with rolling hills,” Pauline says. “It’s ideal for those who love walking and cycling. You might like to explore the area a little whilst you are visiting our studio! If staying overnight or looking for a meal or coffee, we fully recommend The Allanton Inn, which is just around the corner from us.”

Pauline Burbidge Studio

Allanbank Mill Steading

Allanton, near Duns

Berwickshire

TC11 3JX

T: 01890 818073 M: 07785 269623

E: pburbidgequilts@gmail.com

Visit the Pauline Burbidge website | Follow Pauline Burbidge on Instagram

About Arthouse Films and founder Dominic Clemence

“I have been a cinematographer on feature and series dramas since 1998,” Dominic explains. “In this time, have been fortunate enough to work on some terrifically exciting and fun projects.

“Everyone who has worked in the industry knows that television drama is a tough business working to very tight schedules and uncompromising budgets. The successful outcome of a project is most influenced by the ability to complete the schedule effectively.”

Knowing how to adapt with confidence as the pressure of time bites, Dominic says, is the test of experience. Part of the art of cinematography is an ability to work successfully within these constraints, turning limitations to advantage – “This, I believe, is the defining quality of a DoP.”

Dominic regards himself as a filmmaker more than a cameraman. As such, his approach to cinematography begins with a clear overview, not just of the script but of story and character. “A close, collaborative relationship with the producer, director and designer is the most important ingredient to excellence. From this collaboration it is possible to explore the very best methodology to realise the production’s dramatic landscape.”

Dominic explains the mindset behind the launch of his Arthouse Films project, where he creates professional-standard and creative films for artists and makers across the UK.

“Arthouse Films was born from pure enthusiasm for the arts,” the filmmaker says. “This is a very small independent production company run by one person, me – Dominic! It’s not supposed to be big! Of course, for bigger projects, the team can expand to make literally anything. I’ve done ‘big’ and now I choose to do small.”

Visit the Arthouse Films website