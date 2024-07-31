WIN… the I-Touch Series 6 oven, courtesy of J.S. Geddes

This is your chance to WIN the innovative, high-tech and super sleek I-Touch Series 6 oven by Haier, courtesy of J.S. Geddes

About the oven

The I-Touch Series 6 connected oven features an interactive touch screen as well as a tasteful combination of sleek glass with contrasting brushed and smooth dark aluminium. This elegant oven can bring a touch of minimalism to any kitchen.

Thanks to artificial intelligence features such as Climatech, that guarantees perfect heat distribution, and ‘Cook with Me’, your personal cooking assistant that works with the hOn app, an interactive touch screen that enables you to easily programme your favourite recipes. The I-Touch Series 6 will take your kitchen into the new connected cooking era.

Entries close at midnight on Monday 2nd of September 2024.

Terms & Conditions | The first name drawn at random from entries received by Monday 2nd September 2024 will be the winner. The winner will be notified immediately thereafter. The prize is for the ‘I-Touch Series 6 oven’ as listed above. There is no cash alternative. Installation services will be charged at an extra cost.

About J.S. Geddes

Established in 1984, J.S. Geddes emerged with a singular vision: to craft and install high-quality, expertly crafted kitchens across Scotland. Over the years, the brand has evolved into a key influencer in the UK luxury kitchen market, renowned for their top-tier solutions and unparalleled dedication to customer satisfaction.

Here are some of the pillars they work by.

A legacy of quality With 40 years of expertise, J.S. Geddes leads in style, innovation and choice. Their designs have evolved over time, ensuring timeless elegance and functionality

Precision craftsmanship J.S. Geddes’ kitchens offer a unique atmosphere, blending style with practicality to meet your everyday needs. Every detail is carefully considered, resulting in bespoke designs that embody creativity and passion

Exceptional service Renowned for their customer service, J.S. Geddes prioritises your wishes and tailor each project to your personal needs. The team guide you through every step of the process, from conceptualisation to installation and beyond

J.S. Geddes Studio

10 West Netherton St

Kilmarnock

Ayrshire

KA1 4BT

