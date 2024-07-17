The cast iron radiator trends that you need to know about

Say goodbye to off-white radiators with cast iron beauties from Trade Radiators that make a statement

This post was written in partnership with Trade Radiators

With these trends, your radiators will take centre stage, seamlessly blending functionality with ravishing appeal.

Ornate and opulent

The Victorians loved a touch of grandiosity, and we can’t say we blame them.

An ornately decorated radiator makes for a show-stopping wall feature. They will give a busy maximalist design scheme an extra touch of class.

If minimalist is more your style, juxtapose those clean and fresh lines with complex metal work for a look that is uniquely yours.

Make the style your own

Cast iron radiators weren’t just for the time of top hats and petticoats.

Bring this luxe look in the roaring 2020’s with a Neo-Georgian 6-column cast iron radiator that evokes Art Deco skyscrapers.

Pair it with sumptuous deep colours, velvet and highlights of gold or bronze for your own take.

While metallics are a popular finish for cast iron radiators, they can also be powder coated with custom colours for a matte finish that fits your very own colour scheme.

The ultimate towel rail

Towel rails can be worth their weight in gold, but the majority of them have a distinctly modern feel.

Replace the typical ladder style with this column towel radiator. The piping is heated to give you toasty towels on demand.

The powerful output of the radiator element makes this a small but mighty, not to mention stylish, option for bathrooms of any size.

The era of hiding radiators behind furniture, doors, and under windows is over. Cast iron radiators blend function and form proving they can take centre stage in your home’s decor.

This shift in perception proves that even the most utilitarian objects can bring elegance and style to your living space.

Contact Trade Radiators today

Visit the Trade Radiators website | Follow Trade Radiators on Facebook | Follow Trade Radiators on Instagram | Follow Trade Radiators on Pinterest

Visit the Trade Radiators YouTube channel