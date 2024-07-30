Elegant illustrations, multi-texture and the colours of nature lie at the heart of Liberty London’s new crafting collection, Postcard from the Highlands

Join Liberty London on a journey of discovery as they venture from their London Studio to the breath-taking Scottish Highlands with the new crafting collection, Postcard from the Highlands.

As the design studio uncovers the splendour of the Highlands, each design is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. From the captivating hues of heather-draped purple mountains to the delicate pink blooms of rhododendrons, postcard-perfect memories await in each serene mountain-scape.

Savour the taste of freshly foraged wild berries and admire the foxgloves, irises, and thistles speckling the hillsides with their colourful presence, too.

The Liberty London team say that they couldn’t help but be enchanted by the captivating nature of Scotland, “Renowned for its natural wonders and unparalleled tranquillity, this region in Northern Scotland will captivate you with awe-inspiring mountains, picturesque coastlines, and vibrant flora and fauna.”

Meticulously crafted and traditionally screen-printed on Lasenby cotton, Postcard from the Highlands expertly brings painterly creations to life in the most vivid way possible.

The printing process of these designs perfectly infuses rich colour tones into the fabric. Embark on this extraordinary journey across vast lochs and cascading river to explore the timeless beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

All about Liberty London

This brand has been at the cutting-edge of design and decorative arts since 1875. Hand-painted by the in-house design team in the heart of London, their crafting collections are printed on Lasenby cotton, a base that has been developed specifically with crafting in mind.

Named after the founder of Liberty, Sir Arthur Lasenby Liberty, Lasenby cotton is made from 100% cotton and printed in our Italian Mill near the banks of Lake Como.

Find out more textiles news in the below feature where Christopher McEvoy and Chantal Allen tell us about their work at Vevar, a woven textiles studio in the east end of Glasgow.