- ADVERTISEMENT -

Luxury Scottish fashion house Alexander Manufacturing has released a formalwear collection for Team GB ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Cumbernauld-based luxury Scottish fashion house Alexander Manufacturing are proud to showcase their Team GB formalwear collection ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The sleek navy-blue suit collection will be worn by 350 athletes at select formal events around the Games.

These Olympic-standard hand-tailored suits and shirts are bespoke for each athlete and made using the finest British textiles. Woven with tradition and quality from McNaughton’s Perth cloth, this collection paints a picture of true British elegance.

The Alexander Manufacturing team pride themselves on using traditional craftsmanship for every design and strive to respect the history of Scottish design as they take garments from sketchbook to collection.

Nadia Alexander, founder of Alexander Manufacturing, says, “It’s a real honour to dress Team GB. Each stitch embodies our passion for design and our commitment to showcasing the heritage of Scottish textiles. We’re creating more than just formal wear; we like to think that we are weaving the spirit of Great Britain into every Team GB garment.”

Nadia chose to dress the athletes in 100% Scottish woven lightweight wool. The garments were meticulously assembled in Cumbernauld by the skilled hands of Alexander Manufacturing’s craftspeople.

The project has supported local mills and manufacturers around the UK to bring this to fruition. For footwear, they chose to work with Morjas Footwear, who share the same passion and ethos for craftsmanship.

Henrik Berg, owner of Morjas Footwear, says, “We are truly honoured to be part of Team GB’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Together with Alexander Manufacturing, we share the same dedication and passion for quality, craftsmanship, and design ethos – principles that we believe match perfectly with Team GB’s.”

Tim Ellerton, Team GB’s Commercial Director, says, “The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet – and Team GB will represent their nation both on and off the track, during their own races and at prestigious events. We’re pleased to be working with Alexander Manufacturing to ensure they look and feel their best, wherever they are.”

Visit the Alexander Manufacturing website | Follow Alexander Manufacturing on Instagram

Learn more about luxury Scottish fashion design in our feature with Antoinette Fionda, where she chats about her sustainable Scottish fashion brand Beira