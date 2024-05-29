SUBSCRIBE
WIN… a handmade Afghan Kazak wool rug worth £520

WIN a beautiful Afghan Kazak wool rug weaved in the city of Kunduz, courtesy of The Rug Cottage

Based in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, The Rug Cottage brings hand-crafted Kazak rugs from across to globe to your doorstep. The team also have a large collection of Persian, traditional, oriental, and modern handmade rugs – each one sure to bring life and colour into your home.

Housed just opposite Corstorphine Heritage Centre, its cosy interior displays a range of beautiful, carefully crafted rugs, runners and cushions from Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

And now you have the chance to WIN one of their most sought-after designs: a stunning Afghan Kazak wool rug, weaved in the city of Kunduz in North Afghanistan. The size is 162x112cm – perfect for a living room or hallway – and worth £520.

Reckon this prize will fit into your home? Keep scrolling to find out how you can get your hands on it.

HOW TO WIN

Simply enter your details below for the chance to win this one-of-a-kind prize.

Entries close at midnight on Wednesday 3rd of July 2024.

Terms & Conditions | The first name drawn at random from entries received by Wednesday 3rd July 2024 will be the winner. The winner will be notified immediately thereafter. The prize is for the ‘Afghan Kazak wool rug weaved in North Afghanistan’ as listed above. There is no cash alternative.

