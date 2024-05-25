- ADVERTISEMENT -

John Pagani and Dan Palmer have filled their luxurious countryside home with unique, whimsical items from their travels

words Mairi Mulhern photography Kirsty Anderson

Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell head South as their search for Scotland’s Home of the Year continues. In episode five, which airs on Monday 27th May, judges must choose a winner from a 1700s cottage in Moffat, an old manse in South Lanarkshire, and John and Dan’s ‘Kirtle Water Grange’ near Lockerbie.

We had the pleasure of exploring John and Dan’s exciting and wholeheartedly unique home in our behind-the-scenes interview.

Kirtle Water Grange is unapologetic in its grandeur, with pattern, glitz and glamour at its heart. Situated by the water, homeowners John and Dan have made the most of their tranquil location by maximising outdoor living – perfect for their three pooches.

The couple also focus on sustainability when developing the bare bones of their home, using solar panels, floor heating and a Biomass boiler that uses wood to generate power.

The dramatic interior was designed for entertaining. John and Dan make sure to mention a “mad hatter lamp”, which they fashioned out of an old top hat and golden rabbit lamp frame!

Kirtle Water Grange boasts an opulent bathroom complete with a copper bath, tiger themed wallpaper and a gold leaf ceiling. “It took me weeks of meticulously painting on these 10 sheets of goldleaf paper. I’m still at it! But it adds a real regal feeling.”

Learn more in our in-depth interview with the bright and creative owners of Kirtle Water Grange.

Why enter Kirtle Water Grange into Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024?

Dan: We’re so critical of everyone else’s properties on the show each year, so figured it was about time we stepped up to the plate!

How do you want people to feel when they enter your home?

Dan: Like they’ve entered another world, or a storybook!

John: We let the Kirtle Water Grange property speak for itself. We’ve given each room the tools it needs to tell our story, without us needing to explain every nook and cranny.

Dan: When people come to stay, we can hear little giggles and gasps as they enter different rooms! The house is totally unique because it’s totally us – and our friends and family know that.

Plus, hearing people having fun validates our hard work – if people feel entertained and happy in our home, then we’re winning.

How did you get your hands on this gorgeous plot of land?

John: There was a chap who used to come into our local café and smoke cigars –

Dan: That was when you were able to smoke inside!

John: Turns out, he owned the tower at the top of the Bonshaw Tower, which is a 16th century tower house just south of Kirtlebridge. He had a plot of land to sell for building eight houses, but the council would only allow two – one of which is now Kirtle Water Grange!

What building plans did you have for Kirtle Water Grange?

John: We didn’t have any layout plans – the number of bedrooms and bathrooms etc – we just knew how we wanted it to feel. Our must-haves were a secluded, very private back garden.

Dan: We also wanted the property to look like it had been there for years, with a full view of the stunning Kirtle Water river.

You have such an eclectic home – how would you describe it in three words?

Dan & John: theatrical, eclectic and surprising.

It sounds like every piece in your home has sentimental value – even if that’s just something you picked up at an antique fair. It’s clearly a labour of love, but can you highlight your favourite aspect of the home?

John: We didn’t plan any of the interior design. Everything is from our travels, upcycled from various antique finds or pieces that we believe reflect our personalities and paint the story of our lives.

Dan: We also have the luxe elements of the home, which are just over-the-top for the sake of being over-the-top!

Dan and John: Kirtle Water Grange isn’t finished – and it never will be. But we can’t wait to see our home on Scotland’s Home of the Year and to appreciate how far we’ve come.

Looking for more behind-the-scenes at Scotland’s Home of the Year? Take a look at our interview with Lee Collins, who owns The Old Mill near Dunblane.