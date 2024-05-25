SUBSCRIBE
Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024: John & Dan’s Kirtle Water Grange haven

Scotland's Home of the Year 2024 contestants John & Dan stand outside their Kirtle Water Grange home, which is filled with luxury, dramatic and entirely unique pieces.
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson. John and Dan stand at the entrance of their Kirtle Water Grange home with their three pooches, Coco, Sheldon and Bell.
John Pagani and Dan Palmer have filled their luxurious countryside home with unique, whimsical items from their travels

 words Mairi Mulhern photography Kirsty Anderson

Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell head South as their search for Scotland’s Home of the Year continues. In episode five, which airs on Monday 27th May, judges must choose a winner from a 1700s cottage in Moffat, an old manse in South Lanarkshire, and John and Dan’s ‘Kirtle Water Grange’ near Lockerbie.

We had the pleasure of exploring John and Dan’s exciting and wholeheartedly unique home in our behind-the-scenes interview.

Kirtle Water Grange is unapologetic in its grandeur, with pattern, glitz and glamour at its heart. Situated by the water, homeowners John and Dan have made the most of their tranquil location by maximising outdoor living – perfect for their three pooches.

The couple also focus on sustainability when developing the bare bones of their home, using solar panels, floor heating and a Biomass boiler that uses wood to generate power.

The dramatic interior was designed for entertaining. John and Dan make sure to mention a “mad hatter lamp”, which they fashioned out of an old top hat and golden rabbit lamp frame!

Kirtle Water Grange boasts an opulent bathroom complete with a copper bath, tiger themed wallpaper and a gold leaf ceiling. “It took me weeks of meticulously painting on these 10 sheets of goldleaf paper. I’m still at it! But it adds a real regal feeling.”

Image from Scotland's Home of the Year shows downstairs en suite of Kirtle Water Grange with gold leaf dropped ceiling, copper free-standing bath and art deco-inspired floor tiles.
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson. The downstairs en suite, featuring gold leaf dropped ceiling, copper free-standing bath and art deco-inspired floor tiles.

Learn more in our in-depth interview with the bright and creative owners of Kirtle Water Grange.

Why enter Kirtle Water Grange into Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024?

Dan: We’re so critical of everyone else’s properties on the show each year, so figured it was about time we stepped up to the plate!

How do you want people to feel when they enter your home?

Dan: Like they’ve entered another world, or a storybook!

John: We let the Kirtle Water Grange property speak for itself. We’ve given each room the tools it needs to tell our story, without us needing to explain every nook and cranny.

Dan: When people come to stay, we can hear little giggles and gasps as they enter different rooms! The house is totally unique because it’s totally us – and our friends and family know that.

Plus, hearing people having fun validates our hard work – if people feel entertained and happy in our home, then we’re winning.

Scotland's Home of the Year episode 5 features Kirtle Water Grange. This is the main living room - possibly the most eclectic space in the house - is a mix of unique pieces from across the globe.
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson. The main living room – possibly the most eclectic space in the house – is filled with a mix of unique pieces from across the globe.

How did you get your hands on this gorgeous plot of land?

John: There was a chap who used to come into our local café and smoke cigars –

Dan: That was when you were able to smoke inside!

John: Turns out, he owned the tower at the top of the Bonshaw Tower, which is a 16th century tower house just south of Kirtlebridge. He had a plot of land to sell for building eight houses, but the council would only allow two – one of which is now Kirtle Water Grange!

Scotland's Home of the Year episode 5. The exterior of the house is photographer by Kirsty Anderson, showing the secluded, homely back garden. Features include Alice in Wonderland trees, winding stone paths and wooden benches.
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson. Rear exterior of Kirtle Water Grange, featuring garden patio, decking, winding stone paths and Alice in Wonderland-esque trees.

What building plans did you have for Kirtle Water Grange?

John: We didn’t have any layout plans – the number of bedrooms and bathrooms etc – we just knew how we wanted it to feel. Our must-haves were a secluded, very private back garden.

Dan: We also wanted the property to look like it had been there for years, with a full view of the stunning Kirtle Water river.

You have such an eclectic home – how would you describe it in three words?

Dan & John: theatrical, eclectic and surprising.

Scotland's Home of the Year episode 5. Image includes unique rabbit lamp, inspired by the mad hatter in Alice in Wonderland. Also pictured are leather dining chairs with solid wood dining table, grand piano, chandelier and grey couches.
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson. Another handmade Alice in Wonderland-inspired piece, an exhibit in the main living room.

It sounds like every piece in your home has sentimental value – even if that’s just something you picked up at an antique fair. It’s clearly a labour of love, but can you highlight your favourite aspect of the home?

John: We didn’t plan any of the interior design. Everything is from our travels, upcycled from various antique finds or pieces that we believe reflect our personalities and paint the story of our lives.

Dan: We also have the luxe elements of the home, which are just over-the-top for the sake of being over-the-top!

Scotland's Home of the Year episode 5 features Kirtle Water Grange. This image shows the master bedroom to the rear of the house, with pieces like an Afghan rug, vintage leather bedframe and Great British Empire flag.
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson. Master bedroom to the rear of the house, featuring Afghan rug, vintage leather bedframe and Great British Empire flag.

Dan and John: Kirtle Water Grange isn’t finished – and it never will be. But we can’t wait to see our home on Scotland’s Home of the Year and to appreciate how far we’ve come.

