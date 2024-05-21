An exclusive look at the inspiration behind Project Giving Back’s World Child Cancer Nurturing Garden, designed by Giulio Giorgi

words Mairi Mulhern

The World Child Cancer Nurturing Garden is designed by landscape designer Giulio Giorgi and is sponsored by Project Giving Back, the grant-making charity that supports gardens for good causes at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Giulio won the Gold medal and RHS Environmental Innovation Award for his garden this week. Continue reading to find out what it took to create this innovative space.

The structure

Raised bed structures are made from 3D-printed terracotta blocks and fit together like a modular block system, requiring no concrete or chemical glues in their assembly.

The raised bed structures have also been designed specifically for ephemeral gardens because they can be disassembled and reused with no waste, allowing an infinite variety of shapes and patterns.

The blocks have been anchored together for added stability, using wooden stakes through perforations in the bricks.

The design

The beds are designed in a nest-like fashion, varying in height to allow children of all ages to access the gardens.

The idea is also to offer accessible planting surfaces that serve as sensory experiences where a child can be a child.

The experience

Soft touch plants, fragrant herbs, edible plants, moss and miniature rock plants are mapped throughout artwork displays, encouraging children to take an interactive role in the garden.

With each changing season, the garden will offer opportunities for children to explore and discover edibles in the garden.

This video from Project Giving Back showcases how award-winning ecologist and designer Giulio created the sensory garden.

