Alan Cumming will bring his signature wit and charm to a brand new interiors show starting this February

Get the date in your diary; a brand new TV series from nation’s favourite Alan Cumming is coming to streaming platforms.

‘Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes‘ will span five episodes and features the effervescent Scottish actor exploring eleven unique homes globally, all emphasising the beauty of natural light.

What is the show about?

Cumming, fuelled by his passion for architecture, delves into the stories behind a selection of extraordinary properties.

From a glass-fronted waterside retreat on a Swedish island to a family home perched above a Sicilian cave illuminated by roof windows, the show showcases diverse designs that celebrate the essence of home.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, the homes in the series are often situated in remote locations, reflecting a desire for escapism and a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living.

Sustainability is a recurring theme, aligning with the celebration of nature, fresh air, and daylight in these unique homes. Family-oriented design is also prevalent, with spaces crafted to welcome guests of all ages.

The actor-turned-renovator Alan Cumming shares: “I really admire people who take the plunge and build their own dream home, especially in remote places.”

He emphasises the personal satisfaction derived from creating a home tailored to individual preferences, a sentiment echoed by the homeowners featured on the show.

When can I watch it?

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes – a brand new show from the actor – will be released on HGTV and discovery+ on February 12th at 8pm.