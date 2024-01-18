Liberty announces new interior fabric collection Botanical Atlas

The latest designs were unveiled at Deco Off in Paris

London-based department behemoth Liberty has launched its latest collection of interior fabrics at Deco Off in Paris.

The new designs — named Botanical Atlas — are inspired by the global expeditions of its eponymous founder, Sir Arthur Lasenby Liberty during the 1880s-1910s.

From Japan to China and Persia to India, the collection presents an array of stylistic botanic narratives, reimagining the natural world for interiors.

Rare specimens, sculptural leaves, and magnificent flowers present flora and fauna in all its glory. Drawing upon Chinoiserie, Persian illustrations, Indian Mughal paintings, and Japanese Edo art, the Liberty design studio seamlessly combines the artistic influences of Arthur’s voyage with their signature layered embroideries, opulent textured weaves, and contemporary printed velvets and linens.

The Botanical Atlas collection comprises 24 interior fabric designs in 38 rich colourways pulled from five unique Liberty colour stories: Lacquer, Jade, Lapis, Pewter and Lichen. Created in tandem with the Botanical Atlas wallpaper collection, this series incorporates a host of innovative, unseen artworks, and beloved archive pieces reworked to striking new scales.

Highlight new designs include Butterfield, the original artwork for which was designed during the 1900s by one of Liberty’s most influential Arts and Crafts designers, Lindsay Butterfield, now seen for the first time within an interiors setting. Sambourne Vine reworks another archive Liberty piece, from 1971, refreshed with bold brush strokes across an amalgam of roses, lilies, tulips, and pomegranates.

The Botanical Atlas Weaves Book offers an array of pared-back designs designed to sit alongside the more intricate showstoppers, grounded in the same five colour stories. From richly textured graphic weaves to soft plush sheens suitable for upholstery, drapery, cushions, and accessories.

Each fabric design is meticulously hand-painted in the Liberty Design Studio, and produced in collaboration with textile mills in Italy, Belgium, and India using traditional and cutting-edge craft techniques.

The Botanical Atlas interior fabric collection will be available to purchase in Liberty’s iconic department store in London, and online at LibertyLondon.com from February ’24. The interior fabric collection complements the currently available Botanical Atlas wallpaper collection, and will be joined by a range of home accessories in April ‘24.