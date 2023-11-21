Edinburgh-based PR agency walks 3,000,000 steps to raise money for foodbanks

Food and drink PR agency Soundbite PR have committed to walking 3,000,000 steps this November to raise money for foodbanks around Scotland, in collaboration with the Edinburgh Food Project

Words Adrianne Webster

With our increasingly sedentary lives, it’s a struggle at times to even hit our recommended 10,000 daily steps, in amongst work, kids (or grandkids), and the general day-to-day demands of life.

Well, the Edinburgh-based food and drink PR agency Soundbite are putting us all to shame as they’ve pledged to walk multiple times that number amongst their team, in an effort to raise money to support the vital work of the Edinburgh Food Project.

They’re aiming to put in 3,000,000 steps across the month of November to help support foodbanks across Scotland that are in greater demand than ever with the cost-of-living crisis.

And it’s not just those on government support who are feeling the pinch. According to the Edinburgh Food Project, one in five working households are turning to foodbanks, too.

Carine Seitz, Supporter Engagement Officer at the charity says fundraising initiatives like this one are much needed at the moment: “Edinburgh Food Project operates seven foodbanks across the city where we support people-in-crisis with emergency food parcels.

“Demand for foodbanks has never been higher; so far this year we’ve already given out well over double the number of parcels as the whole of 2022 and we’re anticipating our busiest Christmas yet.

“We’re asking people to Change the Present this festive period by making a donation, so we’re incredibly grateful for SoundBite PR’s fundraising.”

If you’d like to donate and follow Soundbite PR’s progress, you can head to their Just Giving page until the end of November.