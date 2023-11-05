Cosy up: The 7 Scottish knitwear pieces we can’t get enough of

It’s getting cold out there and there’s only one thing for it… knitwear shopping. Here are our seven favourite pieces from luxury Scottish knitwear brands to keep you cosy this winter

Cashmere bonnet, £275, Barrie

Experts in cashmere Barrie have been making luxury knitwear pieces in their Hawick factory since 1903, with Chanel becoming a regular client due to the Scottish makers reputation for quality.

In fact, the fashion house was so taken with the producers that they decided to acquire the factory in 2012, launching Barrie’s own house label as part of Chanel’s ‘Métiers d’Art’, a collection of makers renowned for exquisite craftmanship.

With unique processes like using an original 70-year-old loom, washing each garment individually and each detail of the assembly process being done by hand – the only manufacturer in the world to still do so – a Barrie purchase is a solid capsule wardrobe investment.

Their A/W collection boasts delightful accessories like this cosy cashmere bonnet – a key trend for winter – plus cardigans with floral embroidered collars, long skirts that are perfect for layering, and luxurious loungewear sets for wintery days in by the telly.

The brand have also recently joined forces with Sofia Coppolla on a collection that pays tribute to the director’s favoured palette of soft pinks and punchy black. Sign us up.

Ballet Slippers, £75, Second Cashmere

Flat shoes are having a moment. Fashion search engine site Lyst heralded them as the most popular shoe of last year, and the trend has dominated throughout 2023, too, with Miu Miu’s ballet flats popping up regularly on our Instagram feeds.

It makes sense, then, that we should channel our love for ballet flats with our slippers, too. This pair of velvet-soft cashmere ballet slippers by circular fashion Scottish brand Second Cashmere are our picks for elegant at-home style.

Making use of upcycled materials, the dainty slip-ons come in two neutral shades – camel and dark grey. We think we’ll get both.

Cashmere Wrap Knit, £625, Pringle of Scotland

A relaxed fit that can be dressed up or down, this cream wrap cardigan – part of Pringle of Scotland‘s new Loungewear collection – is the perfect staple piece for winter.

Made with Pringle of Scotland’s signature quality cashmere, it would look great contrasted against tougher textiles like leather or denim, or go for double cashmere for relaxed lounging in style.

Donegal Sweatpants, £495, Johnstons of Elgin

The late Karl Lagerfeld once denounced sweatpants, saying they’re “a sign of defeat.” We think this pair beg to differ.

Inspired by colours from the Orkney Isles, Johnstons of Elgin have used their exclusive Donegal Cashmere this season to create this pair of cuffed joggers that go big on comfort and luxury.

Brodie Sweater in Oak, £194, Eribe Knitwear

Every wardrobe needs a good Fair Isle knit. The classic style has gone from a knitted pattern for hardworking Shetland fishermen to being worn by royalty and celebrities alike.

This 100% Shetland wool sweater is our top pick for winter, coming in a range of seven gorgeous shades. Pictured above is Oak, with the model wearing the men’s style for an trendy oversized fit.

Good all year round, but particularly good for Christmas jumper season. And friend of H&IS, The Hebridean Baker, is a fan, too.

Balloch Beanie in Oat, £65, Kestin

Made from toasty 100% pure lambswool, this beanie brings the heat as well as adding a luxurious lift to your everyday look with its brushed finish.

Designed by menswear brand Kestin, based in Edinburgh, this beanie is made in Scotland’s most renowned hat factory Robert Mackie, which dates back to 1845.

A piece to last this winter and many winters to come.

Hepburn Crew Cashmere Sweater, £475, Begg x Co

Few items are as timeless as a beige crew neck. Layered with jeans, trousers or over skirts, they’re a sustainable and versatile piece akin to a good pair of chunky black boots or a classic trench coat.

We love this cashmere crew from Scottish brand Begg x Co. Knitted in 2-ply, it’s lightweight enough to wear on its own or over a light tee, and the super soft cashmere will keep you cosy through the worst of the winter.