SUBSCRIBE
People & Culture

Sir Billy Connolly lends kilt to tartan exhibition at V&A Dundee

|

2 min read
A man holds up Billy Connolly's kilt
Photo credit: Michael McGurk

The comedian’s kilt, worn when he led the parade at New York’s Tartan Day, will be displayed as part of the People’s Tartan collection

words Olivia Simpson

Much-loved entertainer and Glasgow native Billy Connolly has lent his Howie Nicolsby designed kilt to the People’s Tartan section of V&A Dundee’s Tartan exhibition. The piece was made by the Edinburgh-based kilt-maker and worn by ‘The Big Yin’ when he acted as Grand Marshal at the annual New York Tartan Day parade in 2019, leading a procession of 3,000 people through the city.

The piece is made in McLean of Duart tartan, which was Sir Billy’s mother’s tartan, with a contrasting Smoking Skulls lining.

Commenting on the inclusion of the kilt in the exhibition, Sir Billy said: “I like to wear my mother’s tartan. It is McLean of Duart and I love this pinky, weathered one.”

A man arranges Billy Connolly's kilt to for display at V&A Dundee
Photo credit: Michael McGurk

“When I was a boy in Glasgow, people who wore kilts were thought of as weird.”

Times have changed, of course. “It’s now the done thing to wear a kilt at your wedding,” continues Connolly.

“On the other hand, when I got married to Pamela it was in Fiji and I had a Fijian sarong painted like a tartan kilt…well, in that heat a woollen one would have been nightmarish!”

James Wylie, curator at V&A Dundee said: “Billy is arguably the most famous Scot around today, so to include his kilt in the exhibition along with his thoughts on tartan is a rare chance. His identity starts as a Scot but it really doesn’t end there, and I think that parallels where we find tartan today – now it really is a global textile.”

A man holds up Billy Connolly's kilt
Photo credit: Michael McGurk
A closeup of Billy Connolly's kilt, which is featuring in V&A Dundee's Tartan exhibition
Photo credit: Michael McGurk

The People’s Tartan collection is the result of a national appeal from V&A Dundee, launched in 2022, calling for everyday tartan objects to be featured in the major exhibition.

The People’s Tartan is a collection of 20 objects displayed throughout the exhibition and includes notable items such as a 1976 Hillman Imp Caledonian car with tartan interior; a necktie with the first Jewish registered tartan in Scotland; and athlete Eilish McColgan’s kilt, worn at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in Birmingham in 2022.

Sir Billy Connolly’s kilt is amongst a number of new additions to this collection: also being added this month are a kilt featuring the Spirit of Ukraine tartan from Siobhan’s Trust, a Scottish charity; and a tartan outfit designed for drag performer and visual artist, Cheddar Gorgeous.

The exhibition takes a fresh look at the iconic Scottish pattern, showing how it has inspired designers and creatives including Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, and tracing its evolution, from the oldest-known piece of tartan (which was discovered in a Highland peat bog) to a tartan-clad Xbox controller.

Entry to the Tartan exhibition is free for 18s and under and members.

General entry is £16 for adult tickets including donation. Concessions apply and there is a £2 discount when booking online.

V&A DUNDEE IS OPEN 10AM TO 5PM, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK AND THE EXHIBITION RUNS UNTIL 14 JANUARY 2024

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

11 of the best kitchen retailers in Scotland 2023

From exceptional customer service to high quality finishes, these kitchen retailers are amongst the very best in the country
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Homes & Interiors Scotland July Aug 2023 front cover
Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2023. All rights reserved.