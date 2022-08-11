Glasgow artist Norman Gilbert’s life celebrated in Tramway exhibition

- Advertisement -

Norman Gilbert (1926-2019) attended Glasgow School of Art before embarking on a raft of solo shows and exhibitions. He’ll be honoured at an exhibition of his work at Tramway from September 2022.

It’s the intricacy and detail juxtaposed by the ordinary subject matter that really strikes you when you take in Norman Gilbert’s work.

He lived and worked in Glasgow’s southside for over 60 years painting domestic scenes of his wife Pat and their four children, as well as guests, friends and neighbours who visited their home on Sheilds Road.

His bold, inventive colour palettes and flat areas of vivid pattern are trademarks of his work; in his own words, “each colour and shape enhance every other colour and shape, so it’s entirely satisfactory; so it’s at peace.”

NORMAN GILBERT’S LIFE REFLECTED

The evolution of his own dear family is evident. From the 1970s, he documented the fashions of his teenage children, and printed textiles created by his wife Pat, as well as motifs in their Victorian tenement. His paintings reflect his domestic life perfectly.

Gilbert first created his paintings as a pencil drawing before moving onto the final version in colour. You’ll also be able to see many of the black and white studies as part of the exhibition.

His studio was in his home, just minutes away from Tramway, and the exhibition will include textiles and items from his personal space.

Take a look at some of his work:

Visit Tramway from 3rd September 2022 – 5th February 2023 to see the Norman Gilbert exhibition.

Entry is free and no ticket is required.

Visit the Tramway website to find out more and to see opening times.