11 new colours added to the Farrow & Ball collection

Move over Elephant’s Breath and Sulking Room Pink; 11 new shades are landing at Farrow & Ball on 29th September.

Forest-green Beverly; light pink Tailor Tack; a cool blue called Kittiwake; all brand new hues landing at Farrow & Ball at the end of the month.

The current 132-colour range spans every shade and tone, and these new colours are to fill any gaps that may remain, helping customers pair up colours more easily. it will mean that some colours will be retiring, too.

The paint manufacturers colour line-up hasn’t been changed since 2018, so it’s exciting to see these new releases.

Here’s what to expect:

Whirlybird ~ minty green

Bamboozle ~ red terracotta

Kittiwake ~ crisp, pale blue

Wine Dark ~ midnight blue

Stirabout ~ oatmeal neutral

Tailor Tack ~ faint pink

Templeton Pink ~ earthy pink

Eddy ~ pale green

Selvedge ~ denim-like

Hopper Head ~ charcoal

Beverly ~ forest green

See any that take your fancy? Pre-order your Farrow & Ball colour card to get eyes on these new colours before anyone else.