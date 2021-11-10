Let these mini bathroom case studies inspire you

If you’re looking for inspiration before you embark on a bathroom makeover, take a look at these three swanky spaces. Each bathroom has been given a new lease of life, through layout changes, a splash of colour, or practical updates.

This spacious master en-suite is a classy mix of natural tones

- Advertisement -

Brandt Design took the lead on this project, the ambitious renovation of an entire house in Hertfordshire. This bathroom, the master en-suite, is connected to the bedroom via a walk-through dressing area, with floor-to-ceiling mirrored wardrobes. The bathroom boasts a vanity area with double sinks set into walnut cabinetry from Brandt Design’s Heritage collection, giving the owners ample elbow room to prepare for the day. The double-ended bath adds a little drama, thanks to the large-format white Calacatta marble tiles, which also seamlessly cover the walls and floors. Wall-mounted bath taps by Perrin & Rowe allow maximum room to soak. The toilet and basins are by Bagno Design and both are wall-hung to increase the floorspace. Brandt Design also managed to incorporate a walk-in shower enclosure opposite the vanity area, with the whole room washed in natural light for a cool, calm ambience.

An abundance of gold creates a luxe pamper station

Clive Christian Furniture and De Gournay teamed up to showcase their talents in the latter’s San Francisco showroom. The walls and ceiling of this petite bathroom are covered in De Gournay’s richly gilded Rateau wallpaper. Taking the design up and onto the ceiling doesn’t feel claustrophobic; rather, the gold reflects off the wall lights and through the mirror to turn the room into an alluring grotto. The bespoke cabinetry is equally decadent, thanks to its black walnut frame and burr oak doors. The front of the vanity uses intricate marquetry to reimagine a section of the wallpaper; continuing the detailed pattern across the cabinetry in this way gives the space the cohesion necessary for such a lavish colour palette and finishings.

An unassuming attic en-suite is given a smart makeover

This tricky loft space was completely overhauled by Virtue Projects, who turned it into a luxurious place to relax. Rather than trying to fit a bath in, a large chunk of precious footprint was devoted to a huge shower. It has enough space for two bespoke built-in benches that suggest the feel of a steam room. Soft sage metro tiles line the wash area and benches as well as the shower walls. Any surfaces that aren’t tiled, such as the sloping ceiling around the Velux window, are painted in a bright white to bounce natural light around the room. Fired Earth’s Naples Alessandra monochrome floor tiles add a punch of personality and tie in nicely with the more traditional white sanitaryware, towel warmer and door handles. A hand-held shower from Hansgrohe complements the large rainfall shower overhead (just out of the picture). Simple and practical, with an appealing understated charm, this is an en-suite you’d enjoy using every day.

Need more inspiration? Check out our lookbook here.