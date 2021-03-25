Beautiful bathrooms: Lookbook

Planning a bathroom renovation but stuck for ideas? We’ve got you covered…

To add opulence, make your first port of call marble. There are thousands of different varieties of this premium stone and a wealth of combinations to inspire. Real marble is an investment. Think carefully about your personal style and what will suit your property for years to come. For a timeless appearance, stay away from trendy pinks and trust in neutral whites and greys; pair with gold hardware for an assured finish, or bring in a contrast with contemporary matte black, brushed brass and mixed metals.

If subtle is not on the agenda, step away from the plain white tiles and sanitaryware of old. Get creative and embrace the flourishing artsy trend. Go retro with geometric tiles in muted browns, oranges and blues, or revel in the unexpected with a statement rug. Yes, you can put a rug in the bathroom. Make sure it’s washable and made from something like cotton, which won’t decay as a result of moisture. If that’s a step too far, an eye-catching floor tile will steal the show. Accessorise with towels in bright colours and patterns to make every shower a sensational event.

- Advertisement -

A large space can take angular edges, but too many in a tight space can reduce the impact. An open floor plan allows you to be experimental. Make an entire wall shower-ready with waterproof panels (more affordable than giant slabs of marble) and a ceiling mounted rainfall head. Go boxy with a lavish bathtub and finally, incorporate some of those angles into the finishing touches: crisp towel rails, crosshead taps, and geometric radiators. Or, soften the styling with a curved place to sit down and greenery spilling out from spherical vases.

FINISHING TOUCHES

Looking for more? Check out these small bathroom ideas